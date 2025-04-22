The Beloved UK Gummy Candy Americans Can Find At Target
While American candy certainly has its moments, it's always fun to try candies from other countries. Maybe you've spotted a Cadbury Chocolate Bar in the candy aisle and not realized that it's a UK-based company. Or maybe you've picked up a pack of green apple Hi-Chews (that we ranked from worst to best) and wondered at the history of its Japanese-based origins. If you've been looking to expand your candy palette, you're in luck, because the UK's most popular gummy candy is finally here in the United States, and you can pick it up during a regular shopping haul.
M&S brand's Percy Pig gummy candy has arrived in the U.S. for the first time at Target, right beside those packs of Sour Patch Kids and Life Saver Gummies. It was officially released on March 30 of this year and is currently available in the original berry and grape flavors, which happen to be one of the most popular flavors. The little gummy pigs come in packs of six ounces for $3.99 both online and in-store at Target. Although curious candy fans have been able to purchase Percy Pig on Amazon for some time now, this marks the first time the brand is domestically available for a lower price.
The history of UK's Percy Pig
Percy Pig has been around a lot longer than the other famous British piglet from a popular children's TV show (Peppa). Percy got his start back in 1992 and skyrocketed to fame among UK demographics. The smiling pig gummies are so insanely beloved that M&S averages that it sells about 36 bags per minute or about 18.7 million bags per year. Percy has seen different iterations in his long lifetime, with packages of Percy Pig Fruit Gums, Globetrotting Percy Pig, and Percy Pig and Pals as just a few of his many adventures.
Beyond earning a spot as the UK's favorite gummy candy, Percy Pig has become something of a cultural phenomenon, similar to the way we idolize the M&M characters here in the U.S. He's expanded beyond simple gummy packages to include Percy Pig juices, Percy Pig cookies, Percy Pig ice cream cones, and even Percy Pig potato shapes. Percy has his own merchandise, with everything from stuffed animals and tote bags to his own line of beauty products. He has quite a following on social media, with over 124,000 followers on Instagram, and is well adored by celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Tom Holland, who voiced Percy in a 2021 commercial.
Whether Percy Pig's other products will join suit in the U.S. remains to be seen. But, given the trajectory of his popularity, we wouldn't be surprised if the candy aisle suddenly turns pink.