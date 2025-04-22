The Beloved UK Gummy Candy Americans Can Find At Target

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While American candy certainly has its moments, it's always fun to try candies from other countries. Maybe you've spotted a Cadbury Chocolate Bar in the candy aisle and not realized that it's a UK-based company. Or maybe you've picked up a pack of green apple Hi-Chews (that we ranked from worst to best) and wondered at the history of its Japanese-based origins. If you've been looking to expand your candy palette, you're in luck, because the UK's most popular gummy candy is finally here in the United States, and you can pick it up during a regular shopping haul.

M&S brand's Percy Pig gummy candy has arrived in the U.S. for the first time at Target, right beside those packs of Sour Patch Kids and Life Saver Gummies. It was officially released on March 30 of this year and is currently available in the original berry and grape flavors, which happen to be one of the most popular flavors. The little gummy pigs come in packs of six ounces for $3.99 both online and in-store at Target. Although curious candy fans have been able to purchase Percy Pig on Amazon for some time now, this marks the first time the brand is domestically available for a lower price.