The Popular Candy Gordon Ramsay Absolutely Refuses To Eat
Gordon Ramsay has never been one to hold back when it comes to sharing his thoughts. Whether he's shaking his head at a subpar dish or yelling expletives inside a walk-in cooler of graying meat, the British chef and television personality has a history of delivering his very strong opinions with unfiltered intensity and more than a few F-bombs. So when it comes to talking about what he's willing to eat, you'd better expect to hear more of the same, particularly when it comes to an already contentious confection some will argue is one of the worst Halloween candies to find in your pail: Smarties.
Far different from the chocolate-covered Smarties you find in Ramsay's homeland, American Smarties are slightly tangy sugar tablets that come in an array of colors that supposedly represent several distinct fruit flavors. However, they remain a controversial candy thanks to their chalky texture and arguably uniform taste, which is something Ramsay referenced during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" segment about his least favorite Halloween treats. Because in his words, Smarties are "the perfect combination of aspirin and Tums," a sentiment he doubled down on by dramatically spitting them out and deeming them "for f**king dummies."
Smarties are not the only food Ramsay refuses to touch
That said, Smarties are not the only things the "Kitchen Nightmares" host won't eat, as he has a long list of disliked foods. Some of them make sense for a professional chef with such high standards, including plane food, frozen meals, and anything overcooked, like the "dry" deep-fried turkey he talked about during an episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Ramsay has also previously voiced his distaste for less-than-fresh soup du jours, as well as select sweet-and-salty combinations, including pineapple on pizza and a chocolate and bacon dessert that he was once served on an episode of "Hotel Hell."
Speaking of trends like the chocolate and bacon craze, another thing the celebrity chef isn't so keen on is the use of foams on dishes at restaurants. He's also made it clear that he is not the biggest fan of shark-based delicacies, such as shark fin soup and hákarl, an Icelandic dish made from fermented rotten shark meat. After all, in true Ramsay fashion, ended up spitting that out as well.