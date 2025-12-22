The Popular Candy Gordon Ramsay Absolutely Refuses To Eat

Gordon Ramsay has never been one to hold back when it comes to sharing his thoughts. Whether he's shaking his head at a subpar dish or yelling expletives inside a walk-in cooler of graying meat, the British chef and television personality has a history of delivering his very strong opinions with unfiltered intensity and more than a few F-bombs. So when it comes to talking about what he's willing to eat, you'd better expect to hear more of the same, particularly when it comes to an already contentious confection some will argue is one of the worst Halloween candies to find in your pail: Smarties.

Far different from the chocolate-covered Smarties you find in Ramsay's homeland, American Smarties are slightly tangy sugar tablets that come in an array of colors that supposedly represent several distinct fruit flavors. However, they remain a controversial candy thanks to their chalky texture and arguably uniform taste, which is something Ramsay referenced during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" segment about his least favorite Halloween treats. Because in his words, Smarties are "the perfect combination of aspirin and Tums," a sentiment he doubled down on by dramatically spitting them out and deeming them "for f**king dummies."