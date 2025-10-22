The 9 Worst Candies To Give Out To Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween

As any cunning and candy-crazed child knows, the time-honored tradition of trick-or-treating requires strategy, stamina, and a keen eye for candy profits. I would know — I was once one of these masterminds, and I had it down to a science. First, it is imperative to target the right neighborhood: dense, walkable, and rich in porch lights. Next, scout for the houses with over-the-top decorations; anyone who cashes out on giant inflatable skeletons probably doesn't cheap out on the treats. And lastly, of course, the most seasoned trick-or-treaters keep meticulous mental records of which houses hand out the good stuff and which ones most certainly do not.

Now, at the ripe old age of 27, I've long since hung up my pumpkin bucket. But I still remember the epic highs (a full-sized Snickers bar!) and the crushing lows (a sad little box of Sun-Maid raisins) of post-haul candy sorting. In the spirit of those memories, let's revisit the true scary villains of Halloween night: the worst candies to give to young trick-or-treaters on Halloween.