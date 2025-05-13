You'll Never Guess The Flavor Of Circus Peanut Candy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From sorrily-discontinued candies that we'd love to bring back to vintage candy bars that no one remembers anymore, the world of retro sweets can be as enticing as it is enlightening (i.e. "I get why we left that one in the past"). However, one candy has lasted the test of time, whether or not folks actually still enjoy eating it: circus peanuts. Despite their seemingly-inexplicable orange hue and peanut name and shape, circus peanuts are supposed to taste like banana.

Circus peanut candy is made from a relatively simple ingredients list of sugar, corn syrup, gelatin, pectin, artificial flavor, and coloring. The candy's signature artificial banana taste comes from a synthetic compound called isoamyl acetate, with the fruity tones sweetened by the corn syrup. With such a minimal lineup of ingredients, nailing this centuries-old combination comes down to specific cooking temperatures and techniques.

To make circus peanuts, the ingredients are mixed together, then poured into starch molds, which form that classic peanut shape and draw out moisture for an airy, marshmallowy texture. Those molds are placed in temperature-controlled rooms, where the candy firms up over a period of hours. As celebrity foodie Andrew Zimmern explains in his "Field Guide to Exceptionally Weird, Wild, and Wonderful Foods" (2012), "According to sources from Spangler, one of the only companies still making Circus Peanuts, this candy is one of the most difficult to make. They need the perfect conditions to have the correct consistency — too much moisture creates a thin, crusty deposit; too little and the peanut will cave inward."