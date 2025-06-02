This Is What Candy Corn Is Supposed To Taste Like

There are some topics you should simply steer clear of in certain company if you don't want to start a bitter feud: religion, politics, and candy corn. Why is candy corn so divisive? How can a little tri-colored triangle that's been a Halloween classic for nearly 150 years stir up so much passionate debate? The answer mostly comes down to flavor, naturally. But what that flavor is, exactly, can sometimes prove unclear. Pro-candy corn Reddit comments describe the flavor as honey-like or buttery brown sugar. Anti-candy corn Reddit users call it "chalky sugar," the solid form of high fructose corn syrup, and "a candle dipped in frosting." The true, intended flavor isn't so complex, however: It's vanilla, fondant, and marshmallow.

That trio isn't all that far off from estimations that candy corn is basically sugar-flavored, but it's a positive spin that will make more sense to fans rather than haters. A taste of candy corn should indeed give you notes of cake frosting, vanilla ice cream, and sweet, sticky marshmallows. The Jelly Belly Candy Company, which has been cornering the candy-corn market since 1898 when it was The Goelitz Candy Company, has revealed both that flavor profile as well as the intended texture of butter. Again, not far from enthusiasts' perception. That some call it buttery and some call it a candle is part of the fun behind this toothsome treat.