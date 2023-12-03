The Lesser-Known Christmas Candy Corn Has Its Own Look And Flavor

Like most of us, you probably correlate traditional candy corn with fall holidays like Halloween and Samhain, but did you know there's a lesser-known version of the sugary stuff that's made just for winter holidays like Christmas? Instead of orange, yellow, and white kernel-shaped candy, the colors are swapped for festive red, green, and white combinations with flavors reminiscent of the most wonderful time of year.

Brach's, the company behind much of the regular candy corn we all enjoy (or loathe) at Halloween, also produces the winter version. In previous years, they released a traditional peppermint candy cane flavored candy corn. This year, Brach's released Candy Cane Forest Mellowcremes inspired by "Elf," the popular holiday movie starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf. The multi-flavored bag comes with maple syrup green and yellow candy corn. It also has peppermint candy cane, toasted marshmallow, and frosted sugar cookie candies that come in different shapes and other bright holiday-themed colors.