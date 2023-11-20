Krispy Kreme Marks 20 Years Of Elf With An Adorable Donut Collection
Krispy Kreme is releasing limited-edition donuts in celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Elf," the beloved holiday movie starring Will Ferrell. The donut company is partnering with Warner Brothers for the release of three new flavors: Buddy Snow Globe, Buddy Makes Breakfast, and Christmas Lights. You can buy the "Elf"-inspired donuts starting on Friday, November 24, 2023 at participating Krispy Kreme stores across the U.S.
"Our new [flavors] honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody its fun and festive spirit," says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release. The collection of donuts will be available in a limited-edition box inspired by the movie that has festive illustrations including a silhouette of Buddy the Elf. In that box, the three new flavors will be joined by returning fan favorite, Santa Belly, a cookies-and-cream filled donut covered in red icing with a black and yellow belt. For availability and pricing, check your local Krispy Kreme location.
Trying Krispy Kreme's Elf donut flavors
Before you head out to buy a box of donuts to devour while you rewatch "Elf" this weekend, let's get into those new flavors. The Buddy Snow Globe showcases a glazed donut dipped in sugar cookie flavored blue icing. It comes with white sprinkles and powdered sugar, along with a chocolate "Elf" candy. At a glance, the treat resembles Buddy himself standing on a snowy hill. Inspired by the iconic scene where Buddy serves spaghetti for breakfast, the Buddy Makes Breakfast option offers the same glazed donut but this one is topped with cake-batter flavored buttercream icing, multi-color candies, and a maple drizzle. Rounding out the trio of new flavors is the Christmas Lights confection slathered in chocolate icing with decorations that look like a string of colorful lights.
If you don't live near a Krispy Kreme location, don't fret. You can buy six-packs with the limited-edition flavors at participating grocery chains, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Wakefern, and Publix. Krispy Kreme has a locator on its website to help you find the closest retailer near you that will carry the "Elf" donuts.
To keep the celebrations going, Krispy Kreme also announced the return of its annual "Day of the Dozens" on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, when you can get a dozen original glazed donuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen donuts at regular price at its shops nationwide.