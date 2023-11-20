Krispy Kreme Marks 20 Years Of Elf With An Adorable Donut Collection

Before you head out to buy a box of donuts to devour while you rewatch "Elf" this weekend, let's get into those new flavors. The Buddy Snow Globe showcases a glazed donut dipped in sugar cookie flavored blue icing. It comes with white sprinkles and powdered sugar, along with a chocolate "Elf" candy. At a glance, the treat resembles Buddy himself standing on a snowy hill. Inspired by the iconic scene where Buddy serves spaghetti for breakfast, the Buddy Makes Breakfast option offers the same glazed donut but this one is topped with cake-batter flavored buttercream icing, multi-color candies, and a maple drizzle. Rounding out the trio of new flavors is the Christmas Lights confection slathered in chocolate icing with decorations that look like a string of colorful lights.

If you don't live near a Krispy Kreme location, don't fret. You can buy six-packs with the limited-edition flavors at participating grocery chains, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Wakefern, and Publix. Krispy Kreme has a locator on its website to help you find the closest retailer near you that will carry the "Elf" donuts.

To keep the celebrations going, Krispy Kreme also announced the return of its annual "Day of the Dozens" on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, when you can get a dozen original glazed donuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen donuts at regular price at its shops nationwide.