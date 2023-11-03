M&Ms Debuts New Toasty Vanilla Flavor To Sweeten Up The Holidays

Once again, it's that exciting time of the year when brands start rolling out their limited-edition holiday flavors. One of the latest products to bring in the 2023 holiday season is the new Holiday White Chocolate Toasty Vanilla M&M's, thanks to the Mars candy company. This edition of the classic hard-shelled chocolate candies features toasty vanilla-flavored white chocolates coated in brown, white, and vanilla-colored crunchy shells, according to the M&M's website.

This tasty flavor combination reminds us of a steaming mug of white hot chocolate that we might enjoy drinking during the winter holiday season. "Whether served by themselves or baked into your favorite holiday cookies and desserts, this iconic candy adds seasonal fun to everything," says the M&M's website. The company recommends using them to brighten up your candy dishes and dessert spreads at New Year's and Christmas celebrations.

Ready to grab a bag? You can order the festive candy in one, six, and 12-count packages starting at $4.99 with free shipping on orders over $49 from the M&M's website. You can also find the candies at your local M&M's Store, or at national retailers like grocery stores and Walmart.