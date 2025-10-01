2025 Halloween Candy Variety Packs, Ranked Worst To Best

Halloween is a time for trick or treating, costumes, and spooky movies that leave you jumpy and scared to turn a corner in your house. Whether you're planning on grabbing a bag of candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters or determining what to buy for the office or your snack drawer at home, there is an immense range of options to pick from. To help consumers with this dilemma, I tried a bunch of Halloween candy variety packs available in 2025 and put them to the test to decide which is best.

Ultimately, I determined this by factoring in the actual assortment included in the bag in terms of the offered flavors, textures, and overall appearance (such as colors or shapes). I also considered how each candy tastes, as well as my assumption on how excited a trick-or-treater would be for the candy.

While most of the 10 different variety packs I sampled for this were pretty good, a couple of options stood above the pack. If you're wondering which Halloween candy varieties bags are worth investing in and which ones were a bit disappointing, come with me as I ride out the sugar rush to determine the worst from the best.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.