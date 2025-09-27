America's Most Loved Candy In Every Decade Since 1920

Food trends come and go, but if one thing is for sure, it's that Americans' love for candy has never wavered. Grocery stores bait us with conspicuous candy bars at the register, there's a whole holiday dedicated to candy consumption, and lollipops are even used to lure children into the dentist's chair. It's safe to say that candy is ingrained in American culture.

There are plenty of once-adored candy bars that have gone overlooked, but these sweets are far too historic. With each decade, a new candy emerged or resurfaced to become the country's favorite. Whether it was a newfound obsession with sour sweets or a Reese's resurgence, America went ga-ga for each of these candies. These logos are cemented in American history, proving that advertising can be just as impactful as the candies behind the label. These beloved candies remain timeless and should be easy to find at one of America's many iconic candy stores.