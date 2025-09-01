The Most Iconic Candy Stores In Every US State
If there is one thing that Americans love wholeheartedly, it's candy. For decades, candy makers throughout the country have dedicated their love and dedication to creating sugary treats that excite both the senses and the imagination.
A visit to any state can be a discovery into a candy-coated world of small, family-run stores and larger-than-life sweet destinations. Which one is the best, though? We've taken a close look at both national and regional awards, as well as listened to what the consumers have had to say, to create a list of the best candy stores in each U.S. state.
Alabama: Priester's Pecans in Fort Deposit
If you travel just off I-65 in Fort Deposit, you'll find Priester's Pecans. With pecans being the official state nut of Alabama, Priester's Pecans has become not only one of Alabama's most beloved food brands but also a must-visit candy store. Starting as a small gas station, it now sells fudge, pralines, pecan brittle, and the famous Fiddlesticks — a chocolate-caramel-pecan creation. Stop to load up on pecan candy or simply enjoy the free samples on offer.
(334) 227-8355
1575 Old Fort Road East, Fort Deposit, AL 36032
Alaska: Sweet Darlings in Seward
Nestled in the scenic town of Seward, Sweet Darlings is a charming candy store known for its handcrafted chocolates, kettle fudge, and travel-inspired gelato. Established in 1997, this delightful shop is a summer travel favorite, especially when it comes to its gelato, which is made fresh and loved from afar. Visit Sweet Darlings after exploring the harbor or the nearby national park, and watch the candy being made right in the store.
(907) 224-3011
205 4th Avenue, Seward, AK 99664
Arizona: Sweeties Candy of Arizona in Chandler
Sweeties Candy of Arizona in Chandler is a candy lover's paradise, especially if you're looking for volume. It's Arizona's largest candy store, sprawling nearly 13,000 square feet. Inside, you'll find over 100,000 pounds of candy, ranging from every kind of jelly bean to unique Mexican candy. As a family-owned store for over 60 years, it's big on quality and stock all the nostalgic old-time classics. From retro favorites to rare international treats, Sweeties Candy has something for everyone.
(480) 899-4245
1986 North Alma School Road, Chandler, AZ 85224
Arkansas: Martin Greer's Candies in Garfield
For a taste of old-fashioned candy-making, Martin Greer's Candies in Garfield is an Arkansas treasure. This family-run shop has been crafting handmade fudge, peanut brittle, and toffee for decades using recipes that are passed from generation to generation, with some dating back to the Civil War. One of the treats that sets this candy store apart from the rest is their caramel pecan tempters, which attract both locals and visitors. It's the perfect sweet stopover on the way to the Ozark Mountains.
(479) 656-1440
22151 US-62, Garfield, AR 72732
California: Logan's Candies in Ontario
Since 1933, Logan's Candies in Ontario has been handcrafting old-fashioned sweets the traditional way and is known as one of California's best candy stores. At Logan's, you can expect to find over 600 different types of candy. Stop by in November or December and can catch live demonstrations of candy canes, pillows, and ribbon candy being made right in front of you. Give the store a visit for high-quality fudge, canes, mints, peanut brittle, caramel apples, and more.
(909) 984-5410
125 W B St, Ontario, CA 91762
Colorado: The Taffy Shop in Estes Park
This candy store was recognized as the runner-up in the 2025 best candy store category in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. A trip to Estes Park wouldn't be complete without stopping at The Taffy Shop. Open since 1935, this iconic candy store is famous for its hand-pulled saltwater taffy, crafted in small batches using a secret family recipe. Visitors can watch through the front window as taffy is stretched and wrapped by vintage machines, creating that perfect chewy texture.
(970) 586-4548
121 West Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517
Connecticut: Fascia's Chocolates in Waterbury
For over 60 years, Fascia's Chocolates has been a sweet staple in Waterbury. This family-run chocolatier, a popular stop on the Connecticut Chocolate Trail, is known for its high-quality, hand-dipped chocolates, truffles, and rich hot fudge sauce recipe. What sets Fascia's apart is its interactive chocolate experience, where visitors can tour the factory, see how the chocolates are made, and even craft their own creations. Stop by to take a tour, grab a box of dark chocolate bark, or indulge in their handmade gelato.
(203) 753-0515
44 Chase River Rd, Waterbury, CT 06704
Delaware: Snyder's Candy in Rehoboth Beach
Another runner-up in the USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards in the candy store category, this time in 2023, Snyder's Candy has been a beloved sweet spot since 1940. While the store has moved a few times, it's now located just steps from the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk. The store has been a summer destination for decades, renowned for its old-fashioned flavored fountain drinks. You'll also find saltwater taffy, fudge, retro candy, chocolates, and a variety of toys.
(302) 226-3994
60 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Sweet Pete's Candy in Jacksonville
Housed in a three-story century-old mansion, Sweet Pete's Candy is a whimsical wonderland for candy lovers. The candy haven has received widespread recognition, not only being named as Florida's best candy shop by local media but also achieving the number eight spot in USA Today's 10Best list of top candy stores of 2025. Sweet Pete's Candy is known as an emporium of decadent chocolates, ice creams, sweet candies, toys, and more. This is one Florida candy store you don't want to miss.
(904) 643-4172
400 N Hogan St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Georgia: Savannah's Candy Kitchen in Savannah (Historic River Street)
A stroll along River Street in Savannah isn't complete without stopping at Savannah's Candy Kitchen, one of the oldest candy shops in the area. Famous for its Southern pralines, hand-stretched peanut brittle, and saltwater taffy, the shop is frequently ranked as one of the best candy shops in Georgia. It's a massive store with what seems to be an endless array of sugary choices that will delight all the senses.
(912) 233-8411
225 East River Street Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Nisshodo Candy Store in Honolulu
While Hawaii may not exactly be known as a candy destination, there is one store you will regret not visiting if you're travelling to Honolulu. Blending Hawaiian tradition with Japanese confectionery, Nisshodo Candy Store has been a Honolulu favorite since the early 1920s. While the popular candy destination has won several awards, it is quite an unassuming store with a storefront that doesn't match its award-winning status. Be sure to try the chichi dango, a firm favorite.
(808) 847-1244
1095 Dillingham Blvd Bldg I-5, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: Goody's Soda Fountain in Boise
Located in the heart of Boise's North End, Goody's Soda Fountain is a popular Boise eatery for its range of homemade chocolate and ice cream. Families with kids love the candy store, with the atmosphere, staff, and delicious ice cream drawing the crowds in. The cottage-style building has become a haven for many, with the style and decor of the candy store oozing nostalgia. But, it's more than that — it's been called an unofficial museum of America's confectionery history.
(208) 367-0020
1502 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Candyality in Chicago
Runner-up in the 2025 USA Today's 10Best top candy store category, and voted Illinois' best candy store by the Food Network Magazine in 2016, Candyality is Chicago's ultimate destination for candy lovers who are looking for variety. Located in the Southport Corridor, this vibrant shop boasts a carefully curated selection of gourmet chocolates, retro sweets, and a variety of other chewy, sour, crunchy, and sugary options. It's a colorful, whimsical stop for kids and adults alike exploring the Windy City.
(773) 472-7800
3737 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Indiana: Schimpff's Confectionery in Jeffersonville
If you're looking for an award-winning candy store in Indiana, Schimpff's Confectionery in Jeffersonville is one you shouldn't miss. It's a true step back in time. Established in 1891, this family-owned candy shop is far more than just a place to buy sweet treats. It's also a museum that showcases vintage candy-making techniques that haven't changed in over a century. Visitors can watch live demonstrations of the shop's famous red hots and hand-pulled ribbon candy being crafted on antique equipment.
(812) 283-8367
347 Spring St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Iowa: Wilton Candy Kitchen in Wilton
Wilton Candy Kitchen isn't just Iowa's oldest ice cream parlor — it's one of America's oldest continuously operating soda fountains, dating back to 1860. This small-town gem, being nominated as the best candy store in America several times, serves up homemade ice cream, classic sodas, and an array of vintage candies. Stepping inside is like walking into a time capsule, complete with walnut booths with marble and glass finishes and retro stools. Wilton Candy Kitchen is a must-visit.
(563) 732-2278
310 Cedar St, Wilton, IA 52778
Kansas: The Farris Wheel Candy Co. in Wichita
Coming in at seventh place in the 2025 USA Today's 10Best in the candy store category, The Farris Wheel Candy Co. is a sweet haven that blends nostalgia with modern flair. Based in Wichita, the store is known for its selection of fine chocolates, trail mixes, jelly beans, popular gummy candies, toffee, and more. It's another family-owned store that takes its candy seriously, being nominated in the 10Best list two years running.
(316) 925-7497
9747 E 21st St N #137 Wichita, KS 67206
Kentucky: Muth's Candies in Louisville
Located in Louisville's historic Nulu district, Muth's Candies has been serving up handmade treats since 1921. Best known for its bourbon balls and Modjeskas — marshmallows dipped in caramel — this family-run shop is a true Kentucky institution. With a rich history, Muth's has a variety of unique candy varieties that you can try, including espresso beans, peanut brittle, and more. The store's old-school charm, combined with its dedication to quality, has made it a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.
(502) 585-2952
630 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Southern Candymakers in New Orleans
Southern Candymakers in New Orleans is another one of those destinations you'll regret not visiting. Located in the heart of the French Quarter, this artisan candy shop is often ranked as the best candy store in the state of Louisiana. It's the famous traditional pralines that you'll want to try, along with the store's brittle, toffee, caramels, and turtles. It's been around since 1992 and over the years has been credited with a number of homemade, award-winning treats.
(800) 344-9773
334 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Len Libby Candies in Scarborough
As the third-oldest business in Scarborough, Maine, Len Libby Candies has built a solid reputation for its delicious saltwater taffy, tangy lemon zest bark, and Dubai chocolate. While you'll find a variety of tasty treats inside, it's the life-size chocolate moose on display that tends to draw in visitors from far and wide. In 2023, it was rated as the best candy store in Portland by a local radio station and has been featured on Good Morning America.
(207) 883-4897
419 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074
Maryland: Rheb's Homemade Candies in Baltimore
Going back to 1917, Rheb's Homemade Candies is a family-owned treasure known for its handcrafted chocolates and iconic buttercreams. The story goes that many of their sweet creations come from a "top secret recipe book" that has been passed from generation to generation. Now into its fourth generation of candy making, at Rheb's Homemade Candies, you can expect to find a queue of eager customers waiting to be served.
(410) 644-4321
3352 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229
Massachusetts: Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie in Salem
If you're looking for one of the best candy stores in the U.S., then you'll want to visit America's oldest in Salem. Aptly named, Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie is America's very first candy store, dating all the way back to 1806. Incredibly, the store is still in the same location it first began trading from those many years ago. You'll want to try the famous Salem Gibralter and Blackjacks candies. This is one you won't want to miss.
(978) 745-2744
122 Derby Street Salem, MA 01970
Michigan: Doc Sweets' Candy Company in Clawson
For the nostalgic candy lover, head over to Doc Sweets' Candy Company in Clawson, where you'll get to choose from a massive selection of treats dating back to the early 1900s. From Abba Zaba to Zotz, as the largest candy store in Michigan, you'll find whatever your sweet tooth craves. For those looking for something different, try out their most unusual sweets — the candy-covered bugs. It also has a decent range of holiday candies for those special times of the year.
(248) 597-1051
135 N Rochester Rd, Clawson, MI 48017
Minnesota: Jim's Apple Farm in Jordan
Driving along Highway 169 in Jordan, you'll see a bright yellow barn that houses Jim's Apple Farm, also known as Minnesota's Largest Candy Store. What started as a family apple orchard has become a sprawling sweet haven, filled with a plethora of options including candy, baked pies, strudels, and the world's largest selection of sodas. It's considered a must-visit for anyone looking to find an iconic candy stores in Minnesota and has been rated as the best in the state.
www.minnesotaslargestcandystore.com
(952) 492-6380
20430 Johnson Memorial Dr, Jordan, MN 55352
Mississippi: The Candy Cottage in Ocean Springs
Tucked in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs, for four generations The Candy Cottage is a sweet Southern gem that has been delighting visitors for many, many years. This family-owned shop has been named one of the best candy stores in the South, and it's easy to see why. Inside, you'll find handmade chocolates, fudge, pralines, and nostalgic candies that bring back childhood memories. It's the pecan logs that are particularly popular, having a rich history with the family owners.
(228) 875-8268
702 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Missouri: How Sweet Is This in Clayton
In Clayton, How Sweet Is This shows that small candy shops can still leave a big mark. This cozy neighborhood store is packed with nostalgic sweets, handmade chocolates, and playful novelty candies that spark joy for every generation. Shelves are filled with retro favorites alongside seasonal creations, making it a delightful stop for locals and visitors alike. The store is often featured in local media as one of the best in the state. We agree!
(314) 721-9600
804 De Mun Ave, Clayton, MO 63105
Montana: The Sweet Palace in Philipsburg
Philipsburg may be a small town, but it's home to The Sweet Palace, one of Montana's most famous candy destinations. Drawing visitors from around the world, this Victorian-style shop is filled with more than 1,000 varieties of sweets, from handmade fudge and truffles to classic taffy and caramels. It's considered one of the best candy stores in the great American Midwest and has been featured on NBC Montana. With old-fashioned charm and endless options, it's a must-see along Montana's scenic trails.
(888) 793-3896
109 E Broadway St, Philipsburg, MT 59858
Nebraska: Old Market Candy Shop in Omaha
Nestled in Omaha's historic Old Market district, Old Market Candy Shop has been a staple for decades and was recognized by the USA Today 10Best awards as a runner-up in 2023. Brought to life in 1977, the shop is known for its delicious chocolates, saltwater taffy, fudge, and even sugar-free varieties. Whether you're exploring Downtown Omaha or hunting for the perfect gift, this family-owned store continues to charm locals and tourists with every visit.
(402) 344-8846
1007 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Sugar Factory in Las Vegas
On the Las Vegas Strip, the Sugar Factory is as much an experience as it is a candy store. Famous nationwide for its over-the-top sweets, cocktails, and celebrity appeal, it's been spotlighted by many, including local radio stations, as Nevada's ultimate candy wonderland. Inside, you'll find all the glitz and glam that's typical of the Vegas Strip, complemented by high-end decor. Stop in for some candy or book a private party — it's as sweet as you like.
(725) 777-1216
3717 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Chutters in Littleton
Chutters in Littleton is famous for having the world's longest candy counter, stretching an impressive 112 feet. It has even made it into the Guinness World Records! There's no shortage of options for visitors, who can choose from over 500 treats ranging from fresh-made fudge to something a bit more unique. The store has earned national praise, with USA Today readers ranking it as one of the best candy stores in the country. It's both a tourist attraction and a New Hampshire treasure.
(603) 444-5787
43 Main St, Littleton, NH 03561
New Jersey: Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester
Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester describes its selection of candy as "HUGE." With over 900 sweet treats on offer, the store is not wrong. The candy store is not only popular with locals and those who visit the town but also further afield, being named as one of the 50 best candy stores in the U.S. by Food Network Magazine. Inside, you'll find a typical vintage candy store feel, with the treats on offer spanning many decades.
(908) 879-1233
44 Main St, Chester, NJ 07930
New Mexico: The Candy Lady in Albuquerque
In Downtown Albuquerque, you'll find The Candy Lady, which has been operating for over 30 years. You may already have experienced the store on your TV screen, though, which was infamously featured in "Breaking Bad." If you're planning a visit, you won't get the "Breaking Bad" experience — it has moved locations since the feature. Still, you'll get to experience the delicious chemistry through the various sweet treats on offer. It's one of those candy stores that often gets featured as a must visit — and we agree!
(505) 243-6239
424 San Felipe St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
New York: Saratoga Chocolate Co. in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Chocolate Co. has become one of New York's top chocolate shops since opening in 2016. Nominated as one of the best chocolate shops in the country, at this cozy store you'll find an assortment of ice creams, cookies, cake, and a variety of sweet treats. Whether you're stopping by to grab a gift or to indulge, it's one worthy of a visit. If you're looking for something a little more substantial, the store also sells a variety of freshly baked goods.
(518) 680-7974
454 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
North Carolina: The Chocolate Fetish in Asheville
The Chocolate Fetish in Asheville is a beloved destination for local chocolate lovers. Known for handmade truffles, fudge, and gourmet chocolate creations, the shop combines artistry with local flair. It's considered one of the best candy stores in Ohio, and the rave reviews echo this. Make sure to try out the store's famous artisanal truffles. For the wacky, you'll even find chocolate hiking-boot creations. There's a good reason why this store has won several awards.
(828) 258-2353
36 Haywood St, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota: Widman's Candy Shop in Grand Forks
Known for its "chippers," a kind of chocolate-covered potato chip, Widman's Candy Shop in Grand Forks has been a family favorite for decades. This charming store serves up handcrafted chocolates, fudge, and nostalgic candies that bring back memories of simpler times. The spot continues to get exceptional reviews from very happy sweet-toothed customers.
facebook.com/grandforkswidmans
(701) 775-3480
106 S 3rd St, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Ohio: Henry's Candy Co. in Hamilton
If you're travelling through Hamilton in Ohio, and looking for a one-stop candy shop to quench your thirst for sweet treats, make sure to pop into Henry's Candy Co. Featured in the USA Today's 2025 10Best candy store round-up, here, you'll get to taste over 20 different types of gummy bears. You'll also find a variety of sentimental sweets to remind you of your childhood, where your candy is priced by weight. Get ready to fill up those candy bags.
(513) 889-2736
243 High St, Hamilton, OH 45011
Oklahoma: Pinkitzel in Oklahoma City
Pinkitzel in Oklahoma City is a whimsical candy destination loved by locals and visitors alike. We love the interior look the owners have gone for, dishing up a large serving of sweet nostalgia. You'll get to try deliciously moist cupcakes, truffles, macaroons, and more. As for the candy, you can buy it in bulk or prepackaged, so go all in or just buy enough for the road. With three locations in and around Oklahoma City, no matter where you're staying, you'll find one a short drive away.
(405) 235-7465
150 S EK Gaylord Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: Bruce's Candy Kitchen in Cannon Beach
This is one with a history. If you've been to Cannon Beach, you may have come across Bruce's Candy Kitchen, a classic, family-run sweet shop renowned for peanut butter brittle, handmade chocolates, and award-winning saltwater taffy. Opening way back in 1963, at Bruce's Candy Kitchen, you'll get to sample a variety of themed treats, and you can buy in bulk if that's your thing. Give it a go — you won't be disappointed.
(503) 436-2641
256 N Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, OR 97110
Pennsylvania: Shane Confectionery in Philadelphia
Shane Confectionery in Philadelphia is one of the nation's oldest candy shops, crafting handmade chocolates, caramel, and fudge since 1863. Yes, you read that correctly — from the 1800s. Stepping inside feels like a journey back in time, with vintage decor and old-fashioned candy-making equipment setting the scene of a bygone era. On the shelves you'll find imported licorice, unique gingerbread cookies, peanut butter cups, dipped pretzels, and much more. To experience a candy store from generations ago, make sure to stop by.
(215) 922-1048
110 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Rhode Island: Chocolate Delicacy in Warwick
Chocolate Delicacy, a candy store in Warwick, is loved for its great selection of treats, friendly atmosphere, and excellent quality of chocolate. The chocolatier, Dave, often receives rave reviews, so if you do stop by, make sure to say hi. While you'll find most of the usual candy, you'll also come across fruit chocolates, sugar-free options, and those that are perfect for nearly any event or occasion. You'll often find it on a "Best in Rhode Island" list.
(401) 884-4949
28 Gilbane Street, Warwick, RI 02886
South Carolina: Pendleton Candy Company in Pendleton
Pendleton Candy Company is another of those small-town treasures that is a must-visit for anyone passing through. It was chosen as the best candy store in South Carolina, and for good reason. Inside the store you'll find 18 different types of fudge, truffles, giant s'mores, homemade peanut butter brittle, and more. The award-winning owner, Kimberly Blackwell, is not just the face of the business but also a teacher at Clemson University!
facebook.com/p/Pendleton-Candy-Company
(703) 214-6060
119 N Mechanic St, Pendleton, SC 29670
South Dakota: Choco Latte in Brookings
Ranked as the top candy store in South Dakota by Business Insider, Choco Latte Coffee has found the magic balance between exceptional coffee and outstanding candy. When you visit the store, you'll be greeted by friendly staff, get to sample a wide range of coffees, and, most importantly, have a plethora of candy options to choose from. In a rush? No problem — just whiz through the convenient drive-thru. Choco Latte is a great example of a location that merges artisanal candy craft with a great cafe experience.
(605) 697-5311
2308 6th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Tennessee: Goo Goo Shop in Nashville
Home of the iconic Goo Goo Cluster, hailed as the official candy of Nashville, the Goo Goo Shop in Nashville is one of those candy stores that all Americans should visit at least once in their lifetime. As America's first combination candy bar, the Goo Goo Cluster not only tastes delicious but is also intertwined into U.S. candy history. Inside each of these treats, you'll find marshmallow nougat, chocolate, caramel, and peanuts. This is one candy store you won't want to miss.
(615) 490-6685
116 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
Texas: Big Top Candy Shop in Austin
This candy store claims it is the "most amazing candy shop the world has ever known." We're not going to judge the store on that statement, but being rated in the list of top 10 candy stores in the country by USA Today is no small feat. What we love, outside of the expansive list of candy on offer, is the antique circus memorabilia that forms the core of its decor. Don't miss this unusual candy store.
(512) 462-2220
1720 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Utah: Hatch Family Chocolates in Salt Lake City
While traveling through Salt Lake City, you may pass by Hatch Family Chocolates located on 8th Avenue. Being rated as the best chocolate shop in the city, you'll want to turn around and give it a visit. Give the hand-dipped chocolate a go, or sample the store's homemade ice cream infused with chocolate. The secret to their success is chocolate-making techniques that the family has passed down from generation to generation.
(801) 532-4912
376 E 8th Ave, Unit A, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Vermont: Middlebury Sweets Candy Shop in Middlebury
Middlebury Sweets Candy Shop in Middlebury is a charming, family-run candy store offering a wide array of handmade chocolates, fudge, and nostalgic candies. You'll find it featured on several "Best in Vermont" lists, with over 1,500 candies to choose from. Expect to find penny candy, over 70 types of Jelly Belly beans, sweet and sour treats, and more. Dubbed the largest candy store in Vermont, it also has a motel and escape rooms. Quite the combination!
(802) 388-4518
1395 Route 7 South, Middlebury, VT 05753
Virginia: The Candy Store in Roanoke
Known for its handmade chocolates, fudge, jelly bean flavors, and classic candies, The Candy Store in Roanoke features walls of candy displayed in classic glass jars. Prepare for a visual feast, where you'll be surrounded by sweet treats from around the corner and around the world. Considered the sweetest spot in Roanoke, if it's a thirst you need to quench, you'll particularly love the selection of soda on offer. The Candy Store stands out as one of Virginia's most treasured candy destinations.
(540) 904-5580
1 Market Square SE, Roanoke, VA 24011
Washington: Bright's Candies in Walla Walla
Having been called Washington's best candy shop and coming in at number two in the 2025 USA Today's top 10 candy stores in the country list, our expectations were high with Bright's Candies. We were not disappointed, and neither are past customers, if the exceptional reviews are anything to go by. When you step inside, you'll find homemade chocolate, fresh caramel corn, ice cream, and more. If you're looking for imported candy, the store has that covered as well.
(509) 525-5533
11 East Main St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
West Virginia: True Treats Historic Candy in Harpers Ferry
If you're looking for a trip through candy history, make your way to True Treats Historic Candy in Harpers Ferry. As the country's only research-based candy store, you'll find candy from a time long ago forgotten. While you're entertaining your taste buds, you can do the same with your mind by learning about some of the nation's oldest treats. It was a runner-up in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards, so if that doesn't convince you, nothing will.
(304) 535-8904
144 High St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Wisconsin: Chippewa Candy Shop in Chippewa Falls
Considered by many as the best candy store in Wisconsin, Chippewa Candy Shop in Chippewa Falls is another family-run sweet spot that hits all the right taste buds. Outside of the usual goodies, you'll also see the unusual, like Harry Potter treats and vintage candy that you can rarely find anymore. The reviews you read share our view of this unique find, in that the candy is delicious, the friendly customer service is outstanding, and the variety of candy is second to none.
(715) 861-7880
322 N Bridge, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Wyoming: Yippy I-O Candy Co. in Jackson
Is the best saved for last? You be the judge. Jackson is home to Yippy I-O Candy Co., the best candy store in Wyoming, according to Business Insider. It's known for having a wide variety of retro sweets, huckleberry treats, saltwater taffy, fudge, and more. With over 1,000 candies to choose from, you'll be far from disappointed when you visit this iconic Wyoming gem. It even has popular sugar-free candy for the health-conscious.
(307) 739-3020
84 E Broadway, Jackson WY, 83001