The Most Iconic Candy Stores In Every US State

If there is one thing that Americans love wholeheartedly, it's candy. For decades, candy makers throughout the country have dedicated their love and dedication to creating sugary treats that excite both the senses and the imagination.

A visit to any state can be a discovery into a candy-coated world of small, family-run stores and larger-than-life sweet destinations. Which one is the best, though? We've taken a close look at both national and regional awards, as well as listened to what the consumers have had to say, to create a list of the best candy stores in each U.S. state.