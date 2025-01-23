The Story Behind The Oldest Candy Store In The US
As ships made their way up the Delaware River in the 18th and 19th centuries, the candy and confectionery scene blossomed, particularly in the busy port of Philadelphia. Out of all the best candy stores that started in the area, one in particular claims the lengthiest history: Shane Confectionery at 110 Market Street. Though Shane Confectionery has faced some stiff competition over the years — other long-standing businesses like Hershey's, Whitman's, and Wilbur's also cropped up in the area — it has endured the longest. Since 1863, Shane's has delighted visitors and cemented its reputation as America's oldest continuously operating candy store.
The origins of the Philadelphia shop can be traced back to one Samuel Herring. In time, Herring's son took over and began selling not only sweets but also nuts, fruits, and liquor. The shop was eventually sold to another enterprising chocolatier. However, when that man moved out to expand operations, Edward R. Shane took ownership in 1910. Under Shane's supervision, 110 Market Street soon boasted carved cabinets, glass cases, marble counters, and stained-glass windows. These features are still displayed today.
Eventually, Shane's son, Edward Shane, Jr., took over operations. As the neighborhood evolved, the shop remained a stalwart fixture of the community. Even when it closed for a time, after the death of Philadelphia confectionery legend Harry Young, it reopened when the Berley Brothers stepped in to preserve the candy-making traditions. They kept the Shane name as well, as a nod to days gone by.
Savoring the taste of the past
Shane's beautiful interior is framed by antique tin ceilings, wooden floors, and plenty of marvelous memorabilia. Recipes inscribed on old papers line the same shelves where customers can enjoy flavors like horehound and violet. The shop employs many of the classical techniques from its early days, with candies made on the same machines that have been utilized for decades. While more creative, seasonal goodies like pumpkin spice truffles and bacon coated in chocolate may be available, the shop is best known for classics such as caramels, chocolate-coated pretzels, and buttercream covered in milk chocolate. Shane Confectionery is also home to Shane Chocolate Works, which crafts bean-to-bar chocolates. For those who avoid sugar, there are plenty of sugar-free treats to sample.
In 2016, Shane Confectionery began hosting tours for candy lovers to learn more about the shop's history. Visitors can also enjoy drinking rich hot chocolate and indulging in chocolate ice cream at the Shane Chocolate Café, constructed from repurposed salvaged materials, including 1880s wooden counters and marble slabs from other antique candy shops. While visiting 110 Market Street, foodies can stroll down the road to experience what an old-fashioned ice cream parlor was like at The Franklin Fountain or the Franklin Ice Cream Bar, both of which offer sweet treats and an old-time feel.