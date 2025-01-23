The Story Behind The Oldest Candy Store In The US

As ships made their way up the Delaware River in the 18th and 19th centuries, the candy and confectionery scene blossomed, particularly in the busy port of Philadelphia. Out of all the best candy stores that started in the area, one in particular claims the lengthiest history: Shane Confectionery at 110 Market Street. Though Shane Confectionery has faced some stiff competition over the years — other long-standing businesses like Hershey's, Whitman's, and Wilbur's also cropped up in the area — it has endured the longest. Since 1863, Shane's has delighted visitors and cemented its reputation as America's oldest continuously operating candy store.

The origins of the Philadelphia shop can be traced back to one Samuel Herring. In time, Herring's son took over and began selling not only sweets but also nuts, fruits, and liquor. The shop was eventually sold to another enterprising chocolatier. However, when that man moved out to expand operations, Edward R. Shane took ownership in 1910. Under Shane's supervision, 110 Market Street soon boasted carved cabinets, glass cases, marble counters, and stained-glass windows. These features are still displayed today.

Eventually, Shane's son, Edward Shane, Jr., took over operations. As the neighborhood evolved, the shop remained a stalwart fixture of the community. Even when it closed for a time, after the death of Philadelphia confectionery legend Harry Young, it reopened when the Berley Brothers stepped in to preserve the candy-making traditions. They kept the Shane name as well, as a nod to days gone by.

