The Rich History Of Drinking Hot Chocolate

The sweet and creamy chocolate we consume in bar form today is a far cry from the chocolate that was first prepared in ancient Mesoamerica. During Olmec times, there were no shelf-stable Hershey's-type bars conveniently on hand for daily snacking. But it's believed that the Olmec first began preparing chocolate around 1500 B.C., and that they followed a process similar to how chocolate liquor is made today.

That said, Hayes Lavis, a cultural arts curator for the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian, explained in an interview with Smithsonian Magazine that archaeologists aren't completely certain how the Olmec first prepared drinking chocolate — or if they were even the first culture to do so — because no written record was left by this civilization. However, it's likely that the Olmec dried, fermented, roasted, and ground cacao beans to create drinkable chocolate.

The Olmec apparently passed their knowledge onto the Maya and Aztecs, who developed their own methods for preparing and drinking chocolate. The drinking chocolate enjoyed by these later civilizations was incredibly bitter and flavored with spices, such as chili and vanilla, according to Meredith L. Dreiss and Sharon Greenhill's "Chocolate: Pathway to the Gods" (via Metropolitan College's Gastronomy Blog). To make the chocolate easier to drink, boiling water was stirred into it. The Olmec also preferred their chocolate to have some froth on top.