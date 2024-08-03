The Easy Way To Make Chocolate-Covered Pretzels In The Oven

Chocolate-covered pretzels are an easy sweet treat that you can make at home — but there's actually a way to make it even easier. Instead of dealing with the messy and tedious nature of dipping each individual pretzel into melted chocolate, you can instead opt to use your oven. All you need is pretzels and a few full bars of your favorite chocolate.

Here's what you do: Start by lining a baking sheet with foil, then lay out a layer of pretzels. Next, take the chocolate bar and place it, fully intact, directly over the pretzels. Repeat with as many chocolate bars as it takes to cover all of the pretzels. Finally, bake in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the chocolate has fully melted, at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Have a second baking sheet, lined with foil or parchment paper, ready to go. When you take the chocolate-covered pretzels out of the oven, use a tong to remove each individual pretzel and place it on the second baking sheet. When all of the pretzels have been transferred, place the baking sheet in the fridge so the chocolate-covered pretzels can fully harden.