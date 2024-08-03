The Easy Way To Make Chocolate-Covered Pretzels In The Oven
Chocolate-covered pretzels are an easy sweet treat that you can make at home — but there's actually a way to make it even easier. Instead of dealing with the messy and tedious nature of dipping each individual pretzel into melted chocolate, you can instead opt to use your oven. All you need is pretzels and a few full bars of your favorite chocolate.
Here's what you do: Start by lining a baking sheet with foil, then lay out a layer of pretzels. Next, take the chocolate bar and place it, fully intact, directly over the pretzels. Repeat with as many chocolate bars as it takes to cover all of the pretzels. Finally, bake in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the chocolate has fully melted, at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Have a second baking sheet, lined with foil or parchment paper, ready to go. When you take the chocolate-covered pretzels out of the oven, use a tong to remove each individual pretzel and place it on the second baking sheet. When all of the pretzels have been transferred, place the baking sheet in the fridge so the chocolate-covered pretzels can fully harden.
How to customize and enjoy chocolate-covered pretzels
When it comes to customizing, start with the type of chocolate. Any type will work or you can use a combination of chocolate types. Just make sure you have multiple types of chocolate bars, using one kind to cover some of the pretzels on the baking sheet and another to cover another. Or, you can use a second type of chocolate to make a drizzle over the pretzels — this step can be done when you transfer the chocolate-covered pretzels to the second baking sheet, right before going into the fridge; just heat up the second type of chocolate in the microwave while the pretzels are finishing in the oven. This is also the prime time to add other toppings, such as sprinkles, sea salt, or crushed nuts.
Then, all that's left to do is enjoy the chocolate-covered pretzels. They taste delicious all on their own, but you can also integrate them into other desserts. For example, they make for an excellent ice cream topping — add them to the ultimate sundae or a simple bowl of your favorite flavor. You can even use them as a decorative cake topping, such as on a decadent chocolate mousse cake or, to keep with the theme, a chocolate-covered pretzel ice cream cake.