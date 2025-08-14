Martha Stewart's Simple Addition For Deliciously Moist Cupcakes
There are few things as enjoyable as a cupcake, arguably one of the most popular (and portable) dessert options. Whether you have a sweet tooth or you're hosting people who do, cupcakes can be an easy and satisfying delicacy. Just ask Martha Stewart. The famed television host, cookbook author, and baker extraordinaire offers a pro tip for making rich, moist cupcakes: Just add real fruit.
In an Instagram post, Stewart shared a video about her homemade strawberry cupcake recipe. The homemaking expert diced up a cup of fresh strawberries and folded them into yellow cake batter before scooping it into each cupcake liner. Aside from some meringue buttercream frosting — which she also topped with a fresh strawberry garnish — Stewart's cupcakes themselves only require the batter and strawberries.
This one simple addition has a big impact on the texture of the cupcake. Strawberries contain 92% water, so baking them into the batter adds extra moisture and softness. Although strawberries are necessary for Stewart's cupcake recipe, you can add any fresh fruit you desire — many of which will have a similar effect. Peaches, for example, have 88% water in them and oranges have 87%. Both would be sweet and flavorful enhancements to any basic cupcake batter, but don't add too much or everything could go soggy.
Add a fresh and fruity twist to a classic treat
The best cupcake recipes often feature a specific flavor or theme, whether inside the cupcake or whipped into the delicious frosting. Some have a unique twist, like our root beer float cupcakes or this Persian love cake-inspired cupcake recipe, which uses delicious ingredients like rosewater and cardamom. Adding fruit to your own version packs in both flavor and moisture — a dynamic duo when it comes to any form of cake. If you're looking for general cake advice, we also have a list of Martha Stewart's best tips for baking cakes, many of which could be applied to cupcakes.
There's really no limit to the kinds of fruit you can use in homemade cupcakes. Try your hand at our fluffy lemon meringue cupcakes or these decadent salted caramel apple cupcakes. If you don't have fresh fruit on hand but keep a stock in your freezer, you can always include frozen fruit by either thawing it for extra moisture or even tossing them into the batter straight from the bag (they'll get baked either way). This could save you time on chopping and potentially serve as a more budget-friendly method.
Get as creative as you'd like. Add pineapple chunks to these piña colada cupcakes to transport your tastebuds and make you feel like you're sipping the frosty drink on a beach somewhere — no flight needed. Our chocolate raspberry cupcake recipe is also guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser at any time, especially with a few raspberries thrown in.