Martha Stewart's Simple Addition For Deliciously Moist Cupcakes

There are few things as enjoyable as a cupcake, arguably one of the most popular (and portable) dessert options. Whether you have a sweet tooth or you're hosting people who do, cupcakes can be an easy and satisfying delicacy. Just ask Martha Stewart. The famed television host, cookbook author, and baker extraordinaire offers a pro tip for making rich, moist cupcakes: Just add real fruit.

In an Instagram post, Stewart shared a video about her homemade strawberry cupcake recipe. The homemaking expert diced up a cup of fresh strawberries and folded them into yellow cake batter before scooping it into each cupcake liner. Aside from some meringue buttercream frosting — which she also topped with a fresh strawberry garnish — Stewart's cupcakes themselves only require the batter and strawberries.

This one simple addition has a big impact on the texture of the cupcake. Strawberries contain 92% water, so baking them into the batter adds extra moisture and softness. Although strawberries are necessary for Stewart's cupcake recipe, you can add any fresh fruit you desire — many of which will have a similar effect. Peaches, for example, have 88% water in them and oranges have 87%. Both would be sweet and flavorful enhancements to any basic cupcake batter, but don't add too much or everything could go soggy.