Salted Caramel Apple Cupcakes Recipe
Fall treats are among our favorites, thanks to the warm, cozy spices and hearty produce they usually incorporate. While pumpkin recipes might still be going strong in your household, apple desserts are not to be forgotten. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this salted caramel apple cupcake recipe that is sure to keep the fruit front and center on the menu. The light and airy cakes are perfectly complemented by the sweet and salty frosting, making these a delightful option even for those who "don't love dessert."
"Apples and caramel are such a classic combination for a reason; the flavors go so well together," Morone remarks. "These cupcakes are so moist, and the caramel frosting is rich and delicious." Whether you're making these to satisfy your sweet tooth or because you're entertaining, this recipe is sure to be a hit. Morone agrees and asserts, "These cupcakes are great for any party or gathering you might be having."
Gather the ingredients for these salted caramel apple cupcakes
For the cupcakes, you'll all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ground cinnamon, allspice, vegetable oil, brown and granulated sugar, a large egg, applesauce, milk, vanilla extract, and a large apple. For the frosting, soften a couple of sticks of unsalted butter and pick up some caramel sauce, regular salt, flaky sea salt, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar.
"You can use any kind of apple you like," Morone notes. "A lot of people like to use Granny Smith in baking, and those would be great in this." You'll need to peel and shred the apple before beginning, which Morone explains "ensures that the apple gets distributed evenly through the batter, while apple chunks may just sink to the bottom of the cupcakes."
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a muffin pan
Fill a 12-count muffin pan with liners and set aside.
Step 3: Combine the dry ingredients
To make the cupcake batter, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and allspice in a medium bowl.
Step 4: Combine the wet ingredients and sugar
In a separate large bowl, whisk together the vegetable oil, brown sugar, granulated sugar, egg, applesauce, milk, and vanilla extract.
Step 5: Whisk together the batter
Add the flour mixture to the oil mixture and whisk to combine.
Step 6: Fold in the apples
Add shredded apples and mix until just combined.
Step 7: Fill the muffin pan
Divide the batter evenly into the prepared muffin pan, filling each well about ⅔ full.
Step 8: Bake
Bake for 20-23 minutes until cupcakes are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool to room temperature.
Step 9: Beat the butter for the frosting
Meanwhile, make the frosting: Add the butter to the bowl of a stand mixer and beat until smooth.
Step 10: Add caramel and salt
Add caramel sauce, salt, flaky sea salt, and vanilla extract and beat until smooth and fluffy.
Step 11: Add sugar
Add powdered sugar and continue beating until creamy.
Step 12: Frost the cupcakes
Once the cupcakes have cooled completely, pipe on the frosting.
Step 13: Garnish and serve
Decorate with apple slices and extra caramel sauce, if desired, before serving.
Can I make salted caramel apple cupcakes ahead of time?
Baking cupcakes and making frosting is a two-part process, so it makes sense that you might want to complete these steps one at a time. Morone offers advice for spacing out the procedure: "If you are looking to split up the steps in the recipe over a couple of days, it is better to make the cupcakes a day ahead and the frosting right before frosting the cupcakes." To store the baked cupcakes before frosting them, she recommends keeping them "at room temperature overnight (or for up to 3 days)."
Considering this recipe makes a dozen cupcakes, you may not get through them all if you're baking for a smaller crowd. Once the cupcakes are frosted, Morone says, "You should store leftovers covered in the fridge for up to 4 days." This will keep the buttercream fresh until you are ready to finish off the cakes. Feel free to bring them back up to room temperature before devouring them.
Can I make these salted caramel apple cupcakes into a cake instead?
Cupcakes are an obvious favorite in the world of baked treats, mostly because you get to enjoy the whole dessert by yourself. This makes them an excellent option for birthday parties, picnics, or any occasion that would be improved by a handheld treat. Still, perhaps you prefer slicing your dessert or are on cake duty for a special event Whatever the case, this recipe can easily be modified for cake bakers.
"If you don't want to make cupcakes, you can definitely use this batter to make a cake," Morone remarks. "I would put the batter in a 9-inch round cake pan or an 8-inch square pan and bake it for about 25 minutes before checking it for doneness." Make sure to grease the pan first since you won't be using liners, and when in doubt, check the status of the cake earlier rather than later. When it's time to frost, the recipe and steps will be the same.
- For the cupcakes
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon allspice
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- ¼ cup applesauce
- ⅓ cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 large apple, peeled and shredded (about ½ cup)
- For the frosting
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup caramel sauce
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon flaky sea salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- Apple slices, for decorating
- Extra caramel sauce, for decorating
|Calories per Serving
|494
|Total Fat
|25.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|56.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|65.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|52.8 g
|Sodium
|290.8 mg
|Protein
|2.7 g