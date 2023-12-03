Salted Caramel Apple Cupcakes Recipe

Fall treats are among our favorites, thanks to the warm, cozy spices and hearty produce they usually incorporate. While pumpkin recipes might still be going strong in your household, apple desserts are not to be forgotten. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this salted caramel apple cupcake recipe that is sure to keep the fruit front and center on the menu. The light and airy cakes are perfectly complemented by the sweet and salty frosting, making these a delightful option even for those who "don't love dessert."

"Apples and caramel are such a classic combination for a reason; the flavors go so well together," Morone remarks. "These cupcakes are so moist, and the caramel frosting is rich and delicious." Whether you're making these to satisfy your sweet tooth or because you're entertaining, this recipe is sure to be a hit. Morone agrees and asserts, "These cupcakes are great for any party or gathering you might be having."