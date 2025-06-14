15 Best Candy Stores In California
Life is famously sweet in California, thanks to an abundance of sunny days, beaching and surfing opportunities, eclectic restaurants suiting every palate and dietary need, state park units, celebrity sightings, and entertainment venues. And literally speaking, the Golden State boasts yet another sweet side — the irresistible, colorful spaces offered by quality candy stores. Indeed, per a study conducted by the Taffy Shop, this state sees the third-highest candy consumption in the U.S., behind Pennsylvania and Illinois.
With a sweet-obsession rate of 66.83%, California offers aisles and aisles of lollipops, gummy bears, fruit-flavored pieces, chocolate-covered fruits and nuts, gumballs, sour drops, mints, soft caramels, licorice, and more. Some of those delicious goodies come prepackaged, while others are loose signature items you can mix and match and carry in a plastic bag or a nifty gift box. With this in mind, where exactly should one go in California to satisfy their sweet craving? From Los Angeles to Long Beach and Anaheim, here is an overview of some local favorites — excluding places that only carry chocolate. More on the methodology at the end of the article.
Jack's Wholesale Candy and Toy Company – Los Angeles
Enthusiastically labeled by customers as the ultimate "Costco for candy," Jack's is a 42,000-square-foot wholesale and retail warehouse with a free private parking space — convenient in a busy city like Los Angeles. There, you're presented with some 10,000 items, from every type of gummies, gumballs, and cotton candy you can think of, to sour and spicy Mexican brands, nostalgic treats, chocolates, salty snacks, sodas, vending and candy buffet supplies, toys, and party decorations.
The name refers to Jack Levy, an independent vendor who pushed a small candy cart across Downtown LA back in the 1930s. Since the 1980s, the establishment — now owned by the Ahamed brothers — has become the largest commercial store of its kind in the area. Shoppers love the neatly organized aisles, bulk discount deals, friendly service, fast check-out, and custom piñatas. Basically, Jack's is the place to be for a Halloween event, a birthday party, or just a good bargain. There is also a big kosher selection.
(213) 622-9287
777 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop – multiple locations
Rocket Fizz brands itself as "the largest and fastest growing soda pop and candy shop franchise brand in America." Though it was founded by Robert Powells and Ryan Morgan in 2007, all of its locations across the U.S. and Canada are under independent management. As far as California is concerned, you can find these stores in 15 cities and towns, from Alameda to Lake Arrowhead, Santa Clarita, South Lake Tahoe, Visalia, and Westwood Village.
This candy store chain carries a large assortment of candy, bottled soda pop, gifts, toys, and retro tin signs. Its salt water taffy offerings alone include dozens of flavors spanning apple pie ala mode, cola, horchata, peanut butter and jelly, and s'mores. The Bakersfield location on Ming Avenue is particularly highly rated. There is even a Zoltar machine — that iconic fortune-telling animatronic from the 1988 movie "Big."
Overall, Rocket Fizz's customers appreciate the welcoming and knowledgeable employees, nostalgic vibe, and unique items from various countries. These include unusual soda flavors, giant gummy bears, and surprise boxes.
Multiple locations
The Village Sweet Shoppe – Big Bear Lake
Nestled in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, Big Bear Lake isn't just a destination for outdoor adventurers or one of the many places in the U.S. that celebrate Oktoberfest. It's also home to The Village Sweet Shoppe, which has been drawing locals and tourists alike since its establishment in 1987. The entrance alone, with its colorful, hand-shaped seats, is a very popular photo stop.
This quaint little candy haven is stuffed with barrels overflowing with both timeless and novelty goodies. You'll also find ice cream, sodas, gifts, sugar-free items, and toys. Don't forget to treat yourself to unique specialty items like bacon cotton candy, mango sorbetto, or crème brûlée gelato, as well as standout soda flavors like black cherry, pineapple, and prickly pear.
phogoldenpalace.com/villagesweetshoppe
(909) 366-0657
40736 Village Dr, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Dulceria Candy Spot – multiple locations
Dulceria, meaning "candy store" in Spanish, claims to be the No. 1 stop for all of your party and sweet-tooth needs in Southern California. Indeed, this family-owned business, which was established in 2017, carries more than 8,000 items, including a large assortment of Mexican candy brands (such as Dulces Karla, De la Rosa, Dulces Vero, and Pelon), balloons, goodie bags, toys, chips and salsas, agua fresca drinks, flavored beef jerky, table decoration kits, banner kits, piñatas, confetti, Disney-themed supplies, and more.
Be it for store pickup or delivery, this is where you'll find goodies like tamarind with chili lollipops, mango with chili candy sticks, hazelnut and strawberry candy cream, sour soda pop candies, cyclops-shaped jawbreakers, berry punch Ring Pops, and even sugar-free popping candy. Repeat customers especially enjoy the courteous and accommodating staff, spotless and well-organized space, high-quality balloons, and personalized service for their festive events.
Multiple locations
B.Candy – Corona Del Mar
Located in Corona Del Mar, a seaside neighborhood in Newport Beach, B.Candy isn't just a space where people of all ages gather around to enjoy candy, cookies, cakes, and house-made ice cream, or purchase toys, party supplies, pet accessories, and backpacks. It absolutely elevates the experience with a vibrant and bright décor, spanning rainbows, mermaids, unicorns, and glossy bar stools shaped like ice cream cones and cupcakes. This is the kind of whimsical escape where families and friends can enjoy themed events and scavenger hunts, win prizes, buy unique gifts, and snap colorful photos.
Customers rave about the interactive, contemporary aesthetic with a hint of nostalgia, imported treats from Europe, accommodating service, and fun indoor and outdoor Instagrammable spots. Not to mention the overall reasonable prices.
(949) 675-3910
3100 East Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
Candified – Long Beach
Located in Belmont Shore, a neighborhood in the sunny coastal city of Long Beach, Candified operates under the motto, "To create outrageous moments of joy." This cute, interactive space was co-founded by TV personality Jackie Sorkin, nicknamed "Candy Queen," and Amy Kavanaugh Mason, who contributed to the growth of massive brands like Taco Bell, Starbucks, and Apple.
You'll find everything to satisfy your cravings there, from retro drops to freeze-fried candy, old-timey sodas, lollipops, cotton candy, salt water taffy, and chocolate. There is also a wide array of candy-themed merchandise, stuffed animals, special gift boxes, slimes, party supplies, and balloon bouquets. Not to mention that the entire space can be booked for your special event. What sets Candified apart from other stores, though, is that it offers "creation stations" for making candy-inspired art, such as edible candy geode cookies, candy kebabs, candy sushi/sashimi, and edible California candy beach cottages.
(562) 588-9008
5334 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
Laymon Candy Company – San Bernardino
If you're looking for a premium candy store in California that is steeped in tradition, then the Laymon Candy Company is a sure bet. Founded by Ernest Laymon in 1927, this delightful, family-owned establishment relocated in 1998 from Colton to San Bernardino, which is also home of the first McDonald's and the chain's unofficial museum.
Laymon certainly takes its mission very seriously. The website states in part: "... We're still making candy with traditional methods and equipment, using only the finest ingredients. Together with our amazing team of skilled confectioners, we're committed to creating delicious, high-quality products." The goodies in question span toffee (like milk chocolate honeycomb sponge and frosted pecan crunch bar); wrapped caramels (flavors include vanilla salt and coconut vanilla); salt water taffy (from watermelon to chili mango and lavender vanilla); dark chocolate and cherry cordials; and caramel apple nougat fluffs. Not to mention a large sugar-free candy selection, among other old-school and novelty items.
(909) 825-4408
276 Commercial Rd, San Bernardino, CA 92408
Candy Kravins and More – Paramount
In the Greater Los Angeles Area lies Paramount, a relaxed, family-friendly, and culturally diverse suburb. This is where you'll find Candy Kravins, a neat, well-organized, family-owned, mom-and-pop space that has been open in town since 2016.
Candy Kravins carries a varied collection of sweet, sour, and sugar-free candies, as well as dried fruits, chocolate melts, and Mexican brands (like De La Rosa, Vero, and Duvalin). You'll also find timeless favorites like gummy clusters and candy cigarettes and necklaces, savory snacks like chips and hot corn nuts, toys, piñata stuffers, and party supplies. With its wholesale pricing, rewards program, friendly customer service, and accessible parking, Candy Kravins — though not as extensive as other candy stores in California — has certainly made a name for itself in the area.
(562) 602-0229
6836 Rosecrans Ave, Paramount, CA 90723
Logan's Candies – Ontario, CA
Reputed for its gift boxes and magical vibe around Christmas, Logan's Candies boasts over one million subscribers on YouTube, where it posts candy-making ASMR and treats for special holidays and occasions, from Halloween to Independence Day and Valentine's Day. Established in Ontario, California in 1933, this family-owned business was first located near the historic Granada Theater, but it moved to W B Street 20 years later. It proposes more than 600 irresistible sweet treats, about 200 of which are prepared in-house.
All-time favorites include candy cane pillows spanning flavors like watermelon, cotton candy, key lime pie, and strawberry cheesecake, and old-fashioned ribbon candy, from peppermint to pink lemonade and toasted marshmallow. You might also be tempted by taffy flavors like buttered popcorn, eggnog, Irish cream, and pumpkin spice; the chocolate-dipped honeycomb; or the coconut peanut brittle.
(909) 984-5410
125 W B St, Ontario, CA 91762
Sockerbit – Los Angeles
Established in 2010, Sockerbit — which was apparently the first spot to import Swedish candy in the U.S. — proposes six collections for various tastes and dietary restrictions: sweet, sour, licorice, vegan, gluten-free, and gelatin-free. This is where you'll find cola pacifiers, fruity coins, soft fruity butterflies, and mango licorice squares; sour foam eggs, watermelon skulls, tropical fizzy bottles, and bubblegum rocks; as well as rhubarb lemon licorice, salty licorice frogs, and other striking flavors and shapes.
What's more, the brand assures its customers that all of the European products it carries are of the utmost quality; they're only made with natural colors and the finest ingredients, without trans fats or high fructose corn syrup. So, not only do those treats look fun and would make delightful presents, but they're also relatively healthy (or, as healthy as candy can be). Tip: Sockerbit can customize gift boxes for every occasion or event, including adding a personalized message or a company logo for a corporate order.
(323) 951-0402
7922 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
San Jose Candy Kitchen and Creamery – San Jose
San Jose Candy Kitchen has hopped on the TikTok bandwagon by proposing its own take on the viral Dubai chocolate and pistachio bar, as well as a decadent cup of fresh strawberries topped with pistachio cream, kataifi, and chocolate ganache. This place is definitely not your regular sweet repository, as it offers an extensive array of both classic and unique treats.
Enjoy rainbow sour belts, cotton candy, gourmet popcorn, sour fruity belts, juicy wax bottles (which can also be consumed frozen), freeze-dried Skittles, and cocktail gummies (which include mai tai, mojito, and Irish cream). But you'll also find chocolate-dipped strawberries (which would make an exquisite Valentine's Day gift), unicorn caramel apples, nut chocolate turtles, house-made fudge, ice cream, fruit smoothies, and artisanal nougats from France (from blueberry almond to fig and almond and dark caramel).
(408) 372-2639
200 S 1st St #60, San Jose, CA 95113
Candy's – San Francisco
Located on Haight Street, this cute retail store may be temporarily closed because of a fire, as of this writing, but its goodies are still available via delivery around San Francisco or worldwide shipping. Established in 2018, Candy's offers about 600 candy items from around the globe, as well as chocolates, chips, beverages, and 10 ice cream flavors.
Are you craving Swedish treats? Then those foamy licorice raspberry skulls and banana toffee caramels have got you covered. Are you more into salt water taffy? Then you can choose from a wide range of potent flavors, such as apple pie, raspberry lemonade, chili mango, strawberry cheesecake, or cherry cola. Or you can simply go back to the basics. Enjoy treats like sour gummy worms, peach rings, chocolate-covered gummy bears, and sour rainbow belts.
(415) 508-7298
1352 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen – Anaheim
Famously marketed as "The Happiest Place on Earth," Disneyland Park — located in Anaheim — is home to many restaurants and shops on Main Street. This includes the Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, which is right next to the Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. The kitchen in this magical, aesthetically pleasing venue is equipped with a glass window, thus allowing customers to peak into all of that fascinating, elaborate candy-making, baking, and decorating action.
Naturally, prices are a little on the high side, but who can resist the eye-catching, Instagrammable items, the cute Minnie and Mickey pressed penny collectibles, and the divine smells of freshly prepared desserts and sweets? Come for that classic, cozy Disney vibe and sink your sweet tooth into a peanut brittle, a chocolate-covered British toffee, a cake pop, a candied apple, a churro cookie, a rainbow cereal treat, or a chocolate marshmallow wand.
(877) 560-6477
1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
See's Candies – multiple locations
Headquartered in South San Francisco and immortalized in an episode of the iconic sitcom "I Love Lucy," See's is a renowned premium candy and chocolate producer that debuted in Los Angeles in 1921. It owes its name to a family of Canadian immigrants: Charles See; his mother, Mary See; and his wife, Florence See. Though this brand does have a notable presence in East Asia, many of its 230 shops across the U.S. can be found in California, ever faithful to the motto, "Quality without compromise." That's because it apparently adheres to friendly customer service in its branches, not to mention that it claims to only source high-quality ingredients and to not use any preservatives.
Feast on cherished delicacies like strawberry shortbread bites, peanut brittles, fruit-flavored and black licorice medallions, heart-shaped and hard-shelled treats with a chewy cinnamon center, dark cherry cordials, or lemon drops. Expect special releases on holidays, such as sour, orange-flavored jellies packaged in a pumpkin-shaped box for Halloween or mint cream lollipops for Christmas.
Multiple locations
Giddy Candy – San Francisco
If you fancy a decent selection of sweet and sour gummies, chocolates, and licorice from the U.S., Sweden, and other countries, then Giddy Candy, located on San Francisco's Market Street, would be a great place to start. Think sour raspberry and black licorice mix; fruity cola bottles; cute fruit skulls; British wine gums; strawberry and pomegranate mix ovals; spicy mango gummies; sour strawberry marshmallows; and many other combos bursting with flavor.
Generally, customers are quite pleased with the affordable prices, the freshness of every product (and how fast they're shipped when you order online), and the custom bags and gift boxes. As for those who join the Gummy Club, they'll receive three packages every month, and they'll also be treated to early and limited-edition releases.
(415) 857-4198
2299 Market St Store B, San Francisco, CA 94114
Methodology
How did I gather the greatest candy stores in all of California? Variety is the first criteria to determine excellence. You'd want to walk into a jaw-dropping, attractively designed haven boasting a wide array of candies and snacks for all tastes and from various countries. The kind that will give children an immediate sugar rush and joyful memories, and adults a choice between nostalgic classics and modern creations.
A rating of 4.5 stars and up on Google Reviews and/or Yelp is certainly another plus, as is an excellent reputation among locals and tourists alike. Finally, since Los Angeles and San Francisco aren't the only worthwhile destinations in the Golden State, I made sure to include other cities offering those irresistible goodies — not to mention gifts, party decorations, event catering, family-friendly activities, and more.