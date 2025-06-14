15 Best Candy Stores In California

Life is famously sweet in California, thanks to an abundance of sunny days, beaching and surfing opportunities, eclectic restaurants suiting every palate and dietary need, state park units, celebrity sightings, and entertainment venues. And literally speaking, the Golden State boasts yet another sweet side — the irresistible, colorful spaces offered by quality candy stores. Indeed, per a study conducted by the Taffy Shop, this state sees the third-highest candy consumption in the U.S., behind Pennsylvania and Illinois.

With a sweet-obsession rate of 66.83%, California offers aisles and aisles of lollipops, gummy bears, fruit-flavored pieces, chocolate-covered fruits and nuts, gumballs, sour drops, mints, soft caramels, licorice, and more. Some of those delicious goodies come prepackaged, while others are loose signature items you can mix and match and carry in a plastic bag or a nifty gift box. With this in mind, where exactly should one go in California to satisfy their sweet craving? From Los Angeles to Long Beach and Anaheim, here is an overview of some local favorites — excluding places that only carry chocolate. More on the methodology at the end of the article.