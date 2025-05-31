Covering Fruit With Chocolate Is Easy With This 3-Step Hack
Chocolate-covered fruit seems like one of the simplest treats around, but try winging it and you'll find it deceptively difficult. If you don't temper the chocolate right, the shell will look dull with no crispy snap; if you don't dry the surface of the fruit, the coating won't stick, and the process can be just plain messy. To avoid the hassle, try a hack that uses the chocolate's packaging to your advantage.
An Instagram video by creator Neha Gandesha helps you make fudgy, fresh fruit candy bars in three steps. Start with a bar of baking chocolate in an airtight plastic wrapper and submerge it in hot water to melt it. Plastic is a necessity because paper or cardboard aren't nearly as waterproof, and adding water is the crucial mistake to avoid when tempering chocolate. This easy treat doesn't require actual tempering, but water plus melted chocolate always makes the candy grainy and unappealing.
Next, carefully cut off the top of the package and mix bite-sized pieces of fruit into the now-melted chocolate. Incorporating dried fruit into homemade chocolate bars is quite simple, especially with this method. However, fresh fruit still needs to be patted dry before you mix it in, to further avoid textural issues and help it meld with the chocolate. The last step is to pinch or roll the package closed, seal it with a clip, and refrigerate until firm.
How to make easy fruit and chocolate bars even tastier
Strawberries are an obvious pick for this hack, but try even more of the best fruits to pair with dark chocolate. Raspberries, bananas, cherries, and even chopped mango are delectable with both milk and dark bars. While overly watery or juicy fruits like watermelon and fresh oranges should be avoided, citrus can be brilliant if you use dried or candied slices. For a creative twist, swap out the dark or milk chocolate for white and pair it with tangy berries or fresh pineapple and dried coconut.
This hack accommodates a host of popular add-ins besides fruits. Chopped nuts, crushed cookies, and salty pretzels can complement your dessert beautifully. You might even drizzle in some salted caramel sauce or melted peanut butter and gently swirl it in before refrigerating. Want to fancy up the presentation? Grab a mini cookie cutter or two in fun shapes like stars, flowers, or hearts, slice the chocolate loaf, then punch cute little pieces out of the slices. You get to enjoy the leftover scraps yourself, of course.
Notably, these treats should be stored in the fridge if they contain fresh fruit or other perishable ingredients. They will likely last as long as chocolate-covered strawberries in the fridge, and you may want to store the bars the same way to preserve their quality.