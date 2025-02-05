How Long Fresh Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Will Stay Good

There are plenty of classic food-related gifts just perfect for the loved ones in your life — heart shaped boxes of chocolates come to mind — but is there any as exciting as chocolate-covered strawberries? The combination of creamy, luxurious chocolate and the bright pop of juicy strawberries is a match made in culinary heaven, and they happen to look absolutely lovely, too. Making homemade chocolate-covered strawberries is well within reach for anyone, even those with little experience in the kitchen, though Bristol Farms' Chocolate Dipped Strawberries are a great option as well. Either way, you will likely need these treats ahead of time to best plan your gift, but how long do they last? To ensure they stay in peak condition for the special day, note that chocolate-covered strawberries are only fresh for a few days at most.

The reality is that any fresh chocolate-covered strawberries should be eaten within 24 hours of being made or purchased if you want them to taste their best. If properly stored in your refrigerator, they may last for an extra two to three days. If you don't want to risk them being discovered in the fridge, they can also be stored at room temperature; though, in that case, you only have a day before they start to spoil.