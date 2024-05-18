How To Store Leftover Chocolate Covered Strawberries In The Freezer

Whether you received an extra large box as a gift for Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, your birthday, or just because — or you decided to make a big batch yourself (perhaps using both dark and white chocolate as a coating or elevated with a pop of color and this marbling technique) — chocolate-covered strawberries are a delicious and popular treat, despite their unexpectedly modern origins that date back to only the 1960s. Whatever the case, you have enough of the candy-dipped fruits that you can't finish them all in one sitting.

You could refrigerate your chocolate-covered strawberries with paper towels to reduce excess moisture, but that would only preserve them for a couple of days. Luckily, you can store them in the freezer for up to three months, although there will be some impact on their quality. To freeze your leftover chocolate-covered strawberries, place them in a single layer on a tray lined with parchment paper and ensure that there is no extra moisture present. Leave enough space between the berries so they don't stick together, and then place them in the freezer. Once they are frozen solid, you can transfer them to a different container or bag for longterm storage in the freezer.