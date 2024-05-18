How To Store Leftover Chocolate Covered Strawberries In The Freezer
Whether you received an extra large box as a gift for Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, your birthday, or just because — or you decided to make a big batch yourself (perhaps using both dark and white chocolate as a coating or elevated with a pop of color and this marbling technique) — chocolate-covered strawberries are a delicious and popular treat, despite their unexpectedly modern origins that date back to only the 1960s. Whatever the case, you have enough of the candy-dipped fruits that you can't finish them all in one sitting.
You could refrigerate your chocolate-covered strawberries with paper towels to reduce excess moisture, but that would only preserve them for a couple of days. Luckily, you can store them in the freezer for up to three months, although there will be some impact on their quality. To freeze your leftover chocolate-covered strawberries, place them in a single layer on a tray lined with parchment paper and ensure that there is no extra moisture present. Leave enough space between the berries so they don't stick together, and then place them in the freezer. Once they are frozen solid, you can transfer them to a different container or bag for longterm storage in the freezer.
How to enjoy frozen chocolate-covered strawberries
Luckily, there's not much advanced planning required once you decide you're ready to enjoy your leftover frozen chocolate-covered strawberries. Simply take them from the freezer and place them in the fridge to defrost for no more than an hour. Keep an eye on the time, though. You don't want them to completely thaw out, as the strawberries inside will become mushy otherwise. To avoid that risk entirely, you might want to enjoy your frozen chocolate-covered strawberries as is, even if they're still frozen — believe it or not, they won't actually be completely hard or crunchy. In fact, some people actually prefer them this way.
As always, it's important to be aware of signs of spoilage, so take a look at your chocolate-covered strawberries before consuming any. If the chocolate has completely separated from the strawberry and you see any signs of mold, the strawberry feels completely mushy, or you're past the three-month mark, then you're better off throwing the chocolate-covered strawberries away. You don't want to risk getting sick from eating spoiled treats.