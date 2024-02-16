Paper Towels Are The Key To Storing Chocolate Covered Strawberries In The Fridge

Chocolate-covered strawberries make for the perfect sweet treat — the freshness of the berries combined with the sweet, rich chocolate is an irresistible combination. Not only are they delicious, but they're super easy and fun to make at home. However, if you've made your own chocolate-covered strawberries before, or simply ended up with leftovers from a gift, then you may have come across one annoying problem: The strawberries produce condensation while being stored in the fridge.

While a little bit of sweat may not hurt the taste of the treat, it's still something to avoid to preserve the presentation of the dessert. Luckily, there's an easy way to minimize the condensation: Line the bottom of a tray or baking sheet with paper towels to soak up the excess moisture, then place the strawberries on top. To go the extra mile, you can sprinkle some baking soda over the paper towels, which will help further with absorbing the extra moisture.

As for what to store them in, this is one instance in which an airtight container won't help with preserving; an airtight container can actually trap in extra moisture and condensation, leading to more sweating and even spoiling. Instead, keep the strawberries on a tray covered in plastic wrap. When it comes time to enjoy the chocolate-covered strawberries, you should notice significantly less sweating after using the paper towel method.