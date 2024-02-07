Elevate Chocolate Covered Strawberries With This Marbling Technique

Give your chocolate-covered sweets a funky, fun upgrade with a pop of color this Valentine's Day. While black and white chocolate-covered strawberries offer an elegant touch to dessert spreads, bite-sized pieces of colorful marbelized sweets will be the talk of your next dinner party. The lively appearance may look impressive, but pulling off this marbelized approach is an easy culinary task to master.

By swirling strawberries and candies into shallow dishes of white chocolate and food coloring, you'll create a fresh and playful presentation that can be lined neatly onto serving trays or placed cleanly onto chocolate-layered cakes and stacks of fudgy brownies. The colors you use can be adjusted to suit the season or dinner party theme, and your pretty spread will soon find its way onto your friends' Instagram feeds. You only need a few drops of oil-based food coloring to create fun marbelized patterns in chocolate. As you dip strawberries into color-enhanced dishes of white chocolate, simply twist pieces to achieve unique textured appearances.