How To Make Cotton Candy At Home Without A Machine

Watching the wisps of colored sugar form fluffy cotton candy is a tantalizing introduction to the whimsical texture that melts in your mouth and dyes your tongue various hues of neon. You don't have to wait until the next fair to enjoy cotton candy because you can make it at home without a machine. We have aren't talking about making it from Jolly Ranchers, either. You can make classic cotton candy that's as entertaining to prepare as it is to eat!

While the proportions and blending of ingredients requires precision, the transformation of melted sugars into airy strands is a matter of waving a magic culinary wand. Tn this case, the wand is an old kitchen whisk you don't mind decapitating. Cutting off the rounded tip of a whisk separates the metal wires that you then dip into the mixture of liquified sugar and food coloring. After draining residual drops of syrup the fun begins. You'll need to set up a few flat wooden spatulas to catch the strands of sugar that rain down from the whisk as you make quick waving motions. Wooden spatulas are the landing pads for the sugar strands. As they accumulate into a mass large enough to spin into a ball, you can lightly sweep it onto a baking sheet or into a metal bowl. Then, use a paper straw or pieces of paper you fashion into a cone to spin the cotton candy into its namesake cotton-ball shape.

