Your Next Glass Of Lemonade Needs A Cotton Candy Upgrade

A refreshing glass of lemonade is crave-worthy. But did you know you can add cotton candy for a fun upgrade? This trick creates a colorful concoction and balances the tart flavor of the lemonade. Simply stir in a handful of cotton candy to the drink, tearing some extra to secure it to the rim of the cup for display. As it dissolves, the different colors swirl together, creating a beautiful visual effect. It's an easy way to upgrade a simple classic lemonade recipe. Just adjust the sweetness with more or less candy as you see fit.

Don't have fresh cotton candy nearby? It is possible to still get the flavor by adding an extract. This liquidized flavoring contains ethyl maltol, the primary ingredient that gives the treat its sweet taste. Think of it as a quick-fix option. But, if you can, adding actual cotton candy just changes the entire aesthetic of the lemonade. It's incredibly nostalgic and will impress anyone at social events like birthdays.