10 Foods Gordon Ramsay Doesn't Touch

Arguably the most opinionated member of the celebrity chef world, Gordon Ramsay is known for his brutal remarks in the kitchen, delivering many an iconic insult during his television shows throughout the years (remember the "idiot sandwich" incident?). If there's one thing that gets Ramsay riled up, it's bad food, and you can certainly count on him to let you know when something isn't to his taste. He's previously expressed his disdain for various Halloween candies and the overuse of truffle oil, but there are also several foods that Ramsay simply refuses to eat altogether.

There are some foods on this list that most of us would agree aren't particularly appetizing, whilst others are a little more controversial. Sure, an in-flight meal probably isn't going to be the best dinner of your life, but what's wrong with sampling the "soup of the day" at your local restaurant? And, is pineapple on pizza really that bad? Well, Gordon Ramsay has offered his opinion on all of these subjects. So, let's find out exactly which foods he refuses to touch, and why he deems them so awful.