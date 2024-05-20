One Of The World's Most Expensive Soup Ingredients Doesn't Come Without Controversy

It's no secret that luxury exotic ingredients often come with environmental and ethical baggage. As of 2016, a bowl of one of the most expensive and controversial soups in the world is being served at the Norwood Chinese Restaurant in Australia. Clocking in at a whopping $450 per bowl, this fishy soup is made with nearly one kilo of shark fins, 10 abalone, Chinese black mushrooms, and imported scallops.

Historically, shark fin soup isn't an Australian thing. It's a traditional Chinese delicacy, made by boiling shark fins into a flavorful broth, and enjoyed by the emperors of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) as a symbol of wealth and festivity. Some historians place the soup as early as the Song Dynasty (960-1279). But, as times have changed over the centuries, sharks are no longer as abundant as they once were — and nowadays, it's common practice for the fins to be cut off of the shark while it is still alive, with the rest of its body being tossed back into the ocean to die slowly. This hunting practice even has a name, "shark finning," and wildlife conservation groups have long been lobbying to get sharks banned as an ingredient on menus around the globe. Luckily, the expensive soup's other star ingredient — abalone — has been enjoying a comeback, but the progress is slow-moving.