The Best Temperature For Roasting Brussels Sprouts (Plus How Long They Take To Get Crispy)

Brussels sprouts are one of the best vegetable side dish options you have as a home cook, and all it takes is a quick roast. Long gone are the days when mushy Brussels sprouts were a standard punchline for unwanted food, as people have finally learned to trade the boiling that our parents and grandparents subjected them to for the dry heat of an oven. With just a little olive oil and salt, Brussels sprouts will deliver a green, earthy, pleasant flavor while taking almost no prep time, and they take well to lots of great, easy flavors like parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts.

Sprouts can also easily be cut and thrown in the oven and forgotten while you focus on the main course, making them an ideal weeknight meal accompaniment. But while roasted Brussels sprouts are the way to go and not that tough, you still need to get the temperature balance right, and the sweet spot is roasting them at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about half an hour.

Brussels sprouts' thick, orb-like shape makes them a little tricky because the outside is going to cook a lot faster than the inside, even when cut in half. The best roasted Brussels sprouts have a textural contrast that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with a nice charred flavor from blackening on the edges. So you need a spot high enough to get you that crispy char and cook through the inside, and 425 degrees Fahrenheit is the perfect temperature to achieve that.