Chocolate And This Breakfast Staple Are A Perfect Match

"Swalty" foods are all the rage and with good reason. The combination of sweet and salty flavors is an excellent way to stretch the boundaries of your taste buds and create new foodie experiences. Of the many dynamic duos that begin with chocolate, one savory breakfast food is among the most ideal pairings for your favorite type of chocolate. Bacon and chocolate go together like peanut butter and jelly, if not better.

A most effective matchup between the salty and smoky tastes of a familiar pork product with the decadence of rich chocolate, these two are ideal for a number of different culinary applications. There is a delicate interplay between taste and texture, which comes from the pairing of two food items with vastly different flavors and consistencies. While you can fry up bacon to a perfectly crispy state, chocolate is considerably more melty and indulgent, even when made into bars or candies.

Getting creative with the properties of sweet chocolate and salty bacon, you will find that the two typically lend themselves to dessert and snack-style foods. Though this is so, you could even feasibly use both chocolate and bacon in a salad if you maintain a looser definition of the dish.