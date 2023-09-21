How To Ensure The Best Meat-To-Sweet Ratio For Chocolate Bacon

Everyone loves a good salty-sweet combo. Whether it's chocolate-covered pretzels or potato chips, salted caramel sauce, or salty fudge brownies, the taste bud-enhancing pairing is always, without a doubt, delicious. The ultimate incarnation of this combo is chocolate-covered bacon. The bacon is wonderfully salty, while the chocolate is sweet and complex. Joining the two is seemingly a no-brainer, but you do want to be careful to get the meat-to-sweet ratio right.

For this, you need thick-cut, plain bacon. Thick-cut bacon isn't flavored any differently than standard bacon, only cut into thicker slices. It cooks incredibly well and is sturdy enough to not simply break apart under the hard chocolate layer. However, another reason you want to use plain bacon is simply for the fact that it offers the best pure bacon flavor. Other smoked varieties of bacon, like applewood or even maple, have their place in the chocolate-covered bacon world, but if you want the true essence of bacon against the chocolate, this is your best bet.

This is not to say that the other types of bacon won't work. Indeed, the smokiness of some adds an extra layer of complexity. But if you're looking for the purest ratio of meat-to-sweet, there is nothing better than straightforward, thick-cut bacon.