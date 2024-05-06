One Savory Ingredient Addition Is The Secret To Next-Level Brownies

If you love a good sweet-savory combination, you need to know about the ingredient that can take your homemade brownies to the next level: bacon. The combination may seem a little odd at first, but chocolate-covered bacon is a tasty treat amongst fans of the crispy meat. Bacon is also known to enhance the flavor of chocolate.

If you're intrigued by the idea, you'll be happy to know that the process is quite simple. Start by cooking the bacon — if you cook the bacon in the oven, you can begin preparing the brownie batter at the same time (since the bacon will need to cool, start the brownies toward the end of the bacon's time in the oven). When the bacon is finished and cooled, chop it into small pieces — the exact size is up to you.

For the brownie batter, you can work with any brownie recipe of your choosing — perhaps Tasting Table's ultimate fudgy brownies — and follow the instructions as normal. When the brownie batter is thoroughly mixed, fold in the bacon pieces. After transferring the brownie batter to the baking dish, you can top the batter with more bacon pieces for an extra bacon-y experience.