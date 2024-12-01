What Is A 'Soup Du Jour', Really?

The idiom "from soup to nuts" probably isn't as popular as it used to be when soup was the first course of a full-course restaurant meal. But soup is still an integral menu item, and the phrase "soup du jour" remains as popular as other French jargon to which we've become accustomed. You'll also see soup du jour on many American menus in its English form — soup of the day. Because soup has always been a menu item that's comforting, versatile, and affordable, dine-in restaurants began to offer soup regularly. Restaurateurs also began to find themselves with leftover fresh meats and vegetables that needed to be rotated quickly, so a soup du jour was an efficient way to make use of the leftovers. Rather than having types of soup that were fixtures on the menu, serving a soup of the day made chefs' jobs easier.

So should you think twice about ordering the soup of the day? It depends. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has famously said that he tends to stay away from the soup du jour for fear it's either made with expiring ingredients, or it's been recycling itself for a longer time than a day. Some diners may also have feelings about soup that's been sitting in a stockpot for hours when they are interested in freshly prepared food served on the spot. Don't worry though, there are ways to cash in on the soup of the day experience when you know what's really cooking.