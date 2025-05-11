Does Pineapple Belong On Pizza? Alton Brown Thinks So
Pineapple on pizza is easily one of the most controversial topics in food, almost guaranteed to work lovers and haters into a frenzy — and maybe some confusion, too, considering Hawaiian pizza is neither Hawaiian nor Italian, but Canadian. Is pineapple and ham on cheesy, saucy bread a delicious example of the synergy between sweet and salty, like salted caramel or Wendy's French fries dipped into a Frosty? Or is it an atrocity of clashing flavors? In these trying times, we look to the experts for guidance. Who knows better about what pairs with what and what makes for good or bad dishes than renowned chefs? We've covered Gordon Ramsay's passionate hatred for pineapple on pizza. But are any of his fellow culinary personalities Team Pineapple? Alton Brown is.
A scientifically geared food genius with strong opinions, we can't get enough of his hot takes — when Alton Brown declares he's found the best flavor on Earth, we listen. So, it's worth taking a moment to hear him out on this pizza topping. It started with a resurgence of the hot debate on Twitter in 2017, which prompted Ramsay to infamously weigh in as firmly anti-pineapple. Addressing this, Brown posted on X (which was Twitter at the time), "If I want pineapple on my pizza, I'll by God have it." Twitter users responded to both Ramsay and Brown with "for" and "against" arguments, proving the two food titans had further propelled the brouhaha. It's Brown's side of things, however, that leaves more room for personal preferences and creative pizza twists.
Alton Brown believes in pizza topping freedom
It seems Brown's stance is more about freedom of expression than a specific, personal love of pineapple on pizza. In an interview with People following his tweet, the TV host explained, "I don't want people saying what should or should not be on a pizza ... You put anything on a pizza you damn well feel like." He added that he didn't harbor any ill will toward Ramsay, and that, actually, he likes his own 'za pretty simple with just cheese, meat, and maybe a vegetable. But it irked Brown that anyone would try to tell anyone else what to put or not put on their pie. This attitude makes sense when you look at the lineup of Alton Brown's cookbooks.
He's far from a food snob, and is more about helping us become knowledgeable about flavors in order to experiment, be creative, and find our own favorite dishes and preparations. A cookbook author doesn't have to personally love Hawaiian pizza to want to help others make the best version they can. Pizza enthusiasts do love to play with the tasty canvas that is bread, cheese, and sauce. If not for perspectives like Brown's, we might not have over 20 unconventional pizza toppings from around the world. Ramen noodles in Japan and grasshoppers in Mexico are just a couple that prove Hawaiian pizza is not the limit for pizza creativity, and there are even other fruits that are great on pizza, such as figs and cantaloupes.