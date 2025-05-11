Does Pineapple Belong On Pizza? Alton Brown Thinks So

Pineapple on pizza is easily one of the most controversial topics in food, almost guaranteed to work lovers and haters into a frenzy — and maybe some confusion, too, considering Hawaiian pizza is neither Hawaiian nor Italian, but Canadian. Is pineapple and ham on cheesy, saucy bread a delicious example of the synergy between sweet and salty, like salted caramel or Wendy's French fries dipped into a Frosty? Or is it an atrocity of clashing flavors? In these trying times, we look to the experts for guidance. Who knows better about what pairs with what and what makes for good or bad dishes than renowned chefs? We've covered Gordon Ramsay's passionate hatred for pineapple on pizza. But are any of his fellow culinary personalities Team Pineapple? Alton Brown is.

A scientifically geared food genius with strong opinions, we can't get enough of his hot takes — when Alton Brown declares he's found the best flavor on Earth, we listen. So, it's worth taking a moment to hear him out on this pizza topping. It started with a resurgence of the hot debate on Twitter in 2017, which prompted Ramsay to infamously weigh in as firmly anti-pineapple. Addressing this, Brown posted on X (which was Twitter at the time), "If I want pineapple on my pizza, I'll by God have it." Twitter users responded to both Ramsay and Brown with "for" and "against" arguments, proving the two food titans had further propelled the brouhaha. It's Brown's side of things, however, that leaves more room for personal preferences and creative pizza twists.