The Controversial Pizza Topping Gordon Ramsay Would Absolutely Never Order
Of course a chef like Gordon Ramsay has certain proclivities when it comes to food. When pizza toppings enter the equation, however, it doesn't take a master chef for the internet and foodies around the world to become divided. Few toppings have garnered such hot debate — except, perhaps reindeer meat — as sweet, juicy chunks of pineapple thrown on top of a pizza.
Like so many of his other vocal opinions, Ramsay has been adamant about this topping in particular. If you want to win over this celebrity chef, leave pineapple off any pies you serve the man. Since Ramsay's 2017 Tweet proclaiming "Pineapple does not go on top of pizza" he has been seen on TikTok and television shows groaning about the inclusion. When Ramsay offered to eat pineapple pizza on Facebook Live for a charity cause, he compared the experience to eating cardboard that was sweetened and salted before theatrically rinsing his palate with mouthwash. But maybe he has protested too much, however — because his daughter showed us all a different story.
Is Gordon Ramsay telling the whole truth about hating pineapple on pizza?
In an unexpected turn of events, Ramsay's daughter Tilly Ramsay appears to have recorded her father chowing down on the contested pineapple pizza flavor in a quick TikTok clip that provides a shred of evidence that balances some weight against years of Ramsay's comments. Though he has insisted that the tropical fruit is better left to the side of the pizza pan, he seems to have no problem gulping down bites without prompt.
Whether his daughter's sneaky video capture is enough to erase the chef's longstanding animosity toward the canned fruity topping is up to our readers to decide. But with the chef folding up and biting into the pineapple pizza with a contended smirk on his face, the quick video does provide permission for the rest of us to attempt to do the same.
Our suggestion? Try a pineapple pizza slice with added pieces of crispy bacon for maximum fruity and salty flavor impact. And if you're going to the effort of making your own pizza dough, maybe it's time to invest in some good-quality pizza kit, like this 14-inch Cook N Home pizza stone, for the ultimate crisp-crusted pizza.