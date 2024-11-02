The Controversial Pizza Topping Gordon Ramsay Would Absolutely Never Order

Of course a chef like Gordon Ramsay has certain proclivities when it comes to food. When pizza toppings enter the equation, however, it doesn't take a master chef for the internet and foodies around the world to become divided. Few toppings have garnered such hot debate — except, perhaps reindeer meat — as sweet, juicy chunks of pineapple thrown on top of a pizza.

Like so many of his other vocal opinions, Ramsay has been adamant about this topping in particular. If you want to win over this celebrity chef, leave pineapple off any pies you serve the man. Since Ramsay's 2017 Tweet proclaiming "Pineapple does not go on top of pizza" he has been seen on TikTok and television shows groaning about the inclusion. When Ramsay offered to eat pineapple pizza on Facebook Live for a charity cause, he compared the experience to eating cardboard that was sweetened and salted before theatrically rinsing his palate with mouthwash. But maybe he has protested too much, however — because his daughter showed us all a different story.