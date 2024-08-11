Give Any Slice Of Pizza A Quick Hawaiian Twist Using Canned Pineapple

Short of sipping a Mai Tai on the beach, one of the simplest (and most delicious) ways to get yourself into a vacation mindset is to add a little pineapple to your pizza. We know, we know, pineapple is among the most polarizing of pizza toppings, if not the most controversial of them all. But we here at Tasting Table have taken a stand, ranking it as one of the very best toppings you can grace a pizza pie with.

This tropical fruit is the perfect sweet and zesty contrast to the savory flavors of tomato sauce, meat, and cheese. And while it's true that "Hawaiian pizza" typically refers to a pie made with pineapple and ham, the fact is, you can give any sort of pizza an instant Hawaiian-inspired upgrade with the addition of the fruit, whether you've ordered a pepperoni pie or just heated up a frozen pizza that's in desperate need of extra flavor.

That said, you don't have to get too fancy when it comes to using this ingredient — some canned pineapple is all you need, though you can jazz it up with a sprinkling of herbs and spices, from chili powder for extra kick to dried basil to play up the Italian flavors. Indeed, topping your pizza in a pinch is one of the best ways to use canned pineapple, especially if your slice is already cooked.