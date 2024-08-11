Give Any Slice Of Pizza A Quick Hawaiian Twist Using Canned Pineapple
Short of sipping a Mai Tai on the beach, one of the simplest (and most delicious) ways to get yourself into a vacation mindset is to add a little pineapple to your pizza. We know, we know, pineapple is among the most polarizing of pizza toppings, if not the most controversial of them all. But we here at Tasting Table have taken a stand, ranking it as one of the very best toppings you can grace a pizza pie with.
This tropical fruit is the perfect sweet and zesty contrast to the savory flavors of tomato sauce, meat, and cheese. And while it's true that "Hawaiian pizza" typically refers to a pie made with pineapple and ham, the fact is, you can give any sort of pizza an instant Hawaiian-inspired upgrade with the addition of the fruit, whether you've ordered a pepperoni pie or just heated up a frozen pizza that's in desperate need of extra flavor.
That said, you don't have to get too fancy when it comes to using this ingredient — some canned pineapple is all you need, though you can jazz it up with a sprinkling of herbs and spices, from chili powder for extra kick to dried basil to play up the Italian flavors. Indeed, topping your pizza in a pinch is one of the best ways to use canned pineapple, especially if your slice is already cooked.
Why choose canned pineapple over fresh for pizza
A convenient shortcut whether you're making glazed ham or topping a pizza, canned pineapple takes all the work out of slicing and dicing the spikey fresh fruit, making it an easy choice when you want to throw some chunks onto a warm, cheesy slice. Going the canned route also guarantees a perfectly sweet and juicy experience every time. You can expect a lot more consistency from canned pineapples over fresh ones; the latter's taste is dependent on ripeness, season, and how far it's traveled to get to your grocery store's produce aisle.
Although ripe, fresh pineapple is a great choice when whipping up a Hawaiian-inspired pie from scratch, the fruit in its raw form isn't ideal when it comes to topping an already-cooked slice. If you've ever felt that tongue-burning sensation when eating fresh pineapple, you can blame it on the bromelain, a natural enzyme found in the fruit that helps break down proteins. While it comes with its fair share of purported health benefits, bromelain can give fresh pineapple an irritating aftertaste that may take away from the flavors of your pizza. Cooking fresh pineapple neutralizes bromelain, but so too does the process of canning. So, if you're looking to garnish a pre-made pizza, canned pineapple is your best bet for an all-around pleasant bite. Just be sure to pat down your pineapple before adding it, or else you risk turning your sweetened slice into a soggy one.