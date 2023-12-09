Canned Pineapple Is A Convenient Shortcut When Making A Sweet Ham Glaze

The topic of putting pineapple on pizza remains as divisive as ever, yet no one seems to bat an eye when it comes to pairing pineapple and ham. After all, who would question the tasty pairing of this sweet and crunchy fruit with a salty and chewy deli meat? Add in the smokiness from roasting the whole dish, and it's no wonder people raise zero questions about this combo.

Fresh is always recommended when cooking produce to ensure you get the full nutritional benefits, but, in a pinch, canned pineapple is an economical ingredient that can be easily incorporated into a meal. Even with the added sugar to preserve the fruit at its tastiest peak, it retains its tropical tanginess and texture that can brighten any dish. The next time you're cooking smoked ham and fresh pineapple isn't readily available, don't turn up your nose to the canned variety. It'll even save you from some of the prep work involved, such as peeling and coring.

Another benefit is that you have ready-made pineapple juice that you can add to honey and brown sugar to create a delectable glaze. Its zesty sweetness will enhance the floral and caramel goodness of your simple sauce to better complement the ham's savory flavor. Place pineapple rings atop the meat, too, and let the moisture seep into the pork flesh as everything cooks. Your glazed ham will come out of the smoker already complete with a fruity, tasty, and juicy side dish.