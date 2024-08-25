Reindeer Meat Is A Common Pizza Topping In This Country

Experiencing international cuisine can be one of the great joys of travel, even when choosing a known dish like pizza. Should you find yourself craving a pizza pie in Finland, you may be met with a unique option. Though pizzas topped with reindeer may not be something you are likely to come across in the United States, the gamey ingredient is a reasonable order for those looking to chow down on cheesy slices for dinner.

One Finnish restaurant was inspired to sprinkle smoked reindeer on top of pizza after an Italian prime minister commented on the presence of marinated reindeer on Finnish menus. The reindeer-topped pizza was named in honor of the offending minister and won accolades at an international pizza contest held in New York City. Since 2008, Pizza Berlusconi, as the reindeer-topped pizza came to be known, has remained a firm fixture on the menu at Kotipizza and one of the most well-known chains in the Nordic region. Joke or not, reindeer meat packs vitamins and micronutrients and isn't as fatty as pork and beef. The taste can be rich and gamey, and depending on the size of the pieces, lends an extra chewy addition to slices of pizza.