How Long It Takes To Deep Fry A Whole Turkey

For some people, the Thanksgiving turkey is all about a crispy skin with tender, juicy meat. If this sounds like your kind of turkey, this may be the year to try a deep-fried turkey. Deep frying a turkey can be an intimidating task, and potentially dangerous if you don't do it right (remember the videos of turkeys flying out of the fryer?). But when done correctly you get a quickly cooked turkey that's sure to be a Thanksgiving hit.

One of the most challenging aspects of frying the turkey is understanding how long it takes for the bird to be cooked all the way through. If you remove it too early you risk food-borne illnesses, if you take it out too late it can be dry, or, worse, burned. Take the guessing out of deep frying your turkey by remembering this simple trick. For each pound of turkey, you'll need to deep fry it for three to four minutes per pound. So, if you had a 15-pound turkey, you'd want to cook it for 45 minutes to an hour.

You'll want to have your oil preheated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Use a meat thermometer before consuming your turkey to check for the proper temperature. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, white meat such as turkey breast should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Dark meat, like the turkey legs, is edible at 165 degrees Fahrenheit but tastes better at temperatures above 175 degrees Fahrenheit.