The 8 Best Fryers For Thanksgiving Turkey

On Thanksgiving, there's no greater offense to dinner guests than a dry, dusty turkey at the center of the table. While gravy can help dress up parched poultry in a pinch, a moist, succulent turkey is the foundation of a successful Thanksgiving spread. Over the years, Thanksgiving menu planners have put forth numerous tips to prevent turkey from drying out, from vigilant basting schedules to dousing birds in butter baths.

Everyone's favorite way to keep their Thanksgiving turkey juicy varies, but one popular cooking method that persists is deep frying. Deep frying is a fantastic way to keep your turkey's flesh tender — plus, it creates a crisp, delicious skin. Yet deep frying can prove challenging for many home cooks, and cooking a large, bulky bird is an even greater feat.

If you're thinking of serving deep-fried turkey this November, choosing a deep fryer that's large, safe, and durable enough for the task is imperative. But don't worry about adding another chore to your Thanksgiving checklist. To help take some of the stress off your shoulders this holiday season, Tasting Table has compiled a guide to the best deep fryers for Thanksgiving turkey.