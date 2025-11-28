Gordon Ramsay Won't Eat This Popular Sweet-And-Salty Pairing

Gordon Ramsay is a well-versed chef with a taste for many different foods from cultures around the world. But even he has his limits. On one occasion during an episode of "Hotel Hell," he expressed disgust after being served a dessert pizza that was topped with chocolate, strawberries, and bacon. While the sweet and salty combination of chocolate and bacon has grown in popularity in recent years, with chocolatiers like Ghirardelli and candy companies like Marini's getting in on the trend, this odd couple isn't for everyone, including Ramsay.

After making his way through some dry chicken and a bland noodle dish in the episode, Ramsay was offered a 10-inch dessert pizza. "How can I resist that?" he asked. But he soon found out. After being presented with the chocolate-bacon pizza, Gordon didn't mince words. "It's like we've had a crisis with a toilet paper department. Someone's wiped their a** with my dough," he explained (via YouTube). "I mean, it's just, I've never seen anything so f***ing unappetizing as a dessert in my life." He then gave the dessert the benefit of the doubt by taking a bite before promptly spitting it out. Perhaps the sweet-to-meat ratio was off.