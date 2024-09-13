Missing Trader Joe's Coconut Cashews? Make Your Own With Just A Few Simple Ingredients

From walnuts to almonds, candied nuts are a fairly simple formula: A typical recipe might use sugar and butter as a mixture to mix with the nuts. In this case, you'll want to combine finely shredded coconut in a bowl with sugar, seasoning to taste with salt. Opt for roughly a one-to-one ratio of sweetener and coconut, though you can adjust, depending on your desired level of sweetness. The sugar is key here: As the mixture roasts in the oven, it'll caramelize and thicken. Before adding the coconut flakes, try pulsing them in the food processor for a finer texture — or, try swapping it for coconut powder to more closely mirror the original TJ's recipe.

Set aside your coconut-sugar mixture and in another bowl, evenly coat your cashews in either coconut milk or coconut oil. This will allow the sugar mixture to more easily bind with the nuts — and, it'll add another hint of coconut fragrance. Coat the nuts in your sugar-coconut mixture and pop into a preheated oven. Different nuts require different cooking times — in the case of cashews, gently roast the cashews for seven to nine minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bonus: Making it at home means you'll get to enjoy the toasty aroma of roasted coconutty goodness.