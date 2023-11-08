The Lesser-Known Acid That Makes Warhead Candy So Sour

Simply thinking about sucking on a Warhead is enough to send mouths watering. The candy brand has triggered puckering lips since 1985, and even today claims it is "still the candy of choice for super sour seekers." But what is it about Warhead's goodies that make them stand out? According to the brand, the candies contain ascorbic, citric, lactic, and malic acids — so with all those acids, it's practically impossible for them not to be extra-sour. In fact, Warheads warns consumers to stay away from its products if they irritate your mouth and tongue. But amongst that list, malic acid is the one that produces that delicious long-lasting, tongue-biting effect and is likely the one to blame for any mouth irritation.

The malic acid in Warheads is covered in hydrogenated palm oil, which helps it slowly release as you suck on the candy. When the acid then disperses hydrogen ions in your mouth, they interact with your saliva to ignite your sour taste bud receptors. Once it's all gone, however, the snack you're left with is mostly sour due to the other acids in question, which produce a milder effect.