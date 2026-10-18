Sparkling Apple Cider Sangria Recipe

If you think all drinks made with cider are sweet and cloying, this apple sangria will open you up to a world of flavors. This isn't the kind of sangria you whip up on a hot summer's day and serve at a neighborhood BBQ. Instead, this is a slow-down, sip-me-with-a-good-book fall sangria, the kind you make in a big pitcher on a Friday night in October when you want something festive but sophisticated. It's a great fit for a Halloween party, a Thanksgiving kickoff, or just an evening when you need something to pour for a group of friends that feels like a step-up from wine.

As a recipe developer and blogger, I love a pitcher drink that does most of the work while you take care of other things. This apple sangria is exactly that, a drink that requires only five minutes of active work and then a bit of patience, as it takes time to macerate and chill to coax out all the flavors. Like fall itself, it's a slow burn that terminates with a satisfying, subtle glass that revives your spirit.

Every element in this sangria feels like it belongs. The apple brandy is warm, bringing more sweetness, booziness, and a touch of burn that makes the drink feel grown-up. The dry sparkling cider keeps it fizzy and refreshing, and its lack of sweetness leaves room for the macerated fruits and maple syrup to do their thing. The cinnamon and orange add warmth, spice, and a touch of bitterness, balancing the whole thing into a perfect sip.