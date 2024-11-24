How To Drink Calvados Like The French

France is known for its buttery cheeses, crusty baguettes, and flaky croissants, but in the north, it's all about the apples. Normandy's mild climate makes it the perfect home for apples, and ever since 1553, the perfect home for Calvados, the region's famed apple brandy. Its ancient roots have led it to become a local specialty, enjoyed before, during, and after decadent meals in Normandy.

The French enjoy Calvados just as they do everything else — at their leisure. When it comes to drinking the apple brandy, it can be enjoyed alongside a coffee, throughout a meal, or as a digestif. Most importantly, as tempting as it is, this French brandy is not to be guzzled. The sweet, golden sip has complex layers of fruit, oak, and aromatics that can easily be lost without the right approach. The strict rules surrounding Calvados stop at production, but it's traditionally served in a tulip-shaped glass that's been slightly warmed by the palm. Most of what we taste is based on smell alone, and this vessel's narrower rim helps concentrate the powerful aroma in the glass before hitting your lips.

