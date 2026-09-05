A creamy and savory dip is always the appetizer that people gather around. This baked goat cheese with blistered tomatoes recipe is warm, cozy, and oozing with rich and tangy flavor. The real star of the show is the tomatoes. I cook them in a hot skillet until they char, and press down on them gently to help them burst and create a smoky-sweet, jammy sauce. Blistered tomatoes make a great base for other Mediterranean ingredients, and in this case, we add salty-briny Kalamata olives and, of course, plenty of garlic. Tangy, creamy goat cheese bakes to melty perfection and becomes smooth and glossy, mingling with the juices from the tomatoes. The lemon zest and fresh basil brighten the dish and add freshness that completes it.

I love that this recipe only involves one cast iron pan that goes from stove to oven. You can serve it straight from the pan to keep it warm for longer, and just add your toasted baguette or crackers right into the skillet for easy dipping. I also appreciate that I can get everything made ahead in the skillet and pop it into the oven when the guests arrive.