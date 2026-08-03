Beer-Battered Vegetable Fritto Misto Recipe

Seeing fritto misto on a menu is exciting. Outside of Italian restaurants, it isn't as common in the U.S. as other fried foods like mozzarella sticks, wings, or fries, and that's largely because of how it is made. It's not densely breaded or thickly battered; instead, fritto misto is light, airy, and crisp, lacking the telltale grease of typical deep-fried foods. The secret to the uniquely light texture is the ice-cold batter, made often with sparkling water or even a very light beer. The light, icy effervescence is what gives the batter that unique airiness that's iconic to fritto misto.

Other than the batter, fritto misto is also known for its ingredients. The traditional seafood-based version is one of Italy's most famous fish dishes; the fish-heavy dish traditionally uses ingredients local to the Italian coast, lending to its fresh flavor. This tended to mean fish like squid and shrimp, which could be fried quickly in the light batter. Vegetables also work well in fritto misto, and can even become the main ingredient, like in this beer-battered vegetable fritto misto. Made up of bite-sized pieces of asparagus, summer squash, spring onions, and squash blossoms, this light and crisp fritto misto is the perfect way to enjoy your garden's bounty (or farmer's market finds) in a crunchy, flavorful new way.