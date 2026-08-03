Beer-Battered Vegetable Fritto Misto Recipe
Seeing fritto misto on a menu is exciting. Outside of Italian restaurants, it isn't as common in the U.S. as other fried foods like mozzarella sticks, wings, or fries, and that's largely because of how it is made. It's not densely breaded or thickly battered; instead, fritto misto is light, airy, and crisp, lacking the telltale grease of typical deep-fried foods. The secret to the uniquely light texture is the ice-cold batter, made often with sparkling water or even a very light beer. The light, icy effervescence is what gives the batter that unique airiness that's iconic to fritto misto.
Other than the batter, fritto misto is also known for its ingredients. The traditional seafood-based version is one of Italy's most famous fish dishes; the fish-heavy dish traditionally uses ingredients local to the Italian coast, lending to its fresh flavor. This tended to mean fish like squid and shrimp, which could be fried quickly in the light batter. Vegetables also work well in fritto misto, and can even become the main ingredient, like in this beer-battered vegetable fritto misto. Made up of bite-sized pieces of asparagus, summer squash, spring onions, and squash blossoms, this light and crisp fritto misto is the perfect way to enjoy your garden's bounty (or farmer's market finds) in a crunchy, flavorful new way.
Gathering ingredients to make a beer-battered vegetable fritto misto
Because the batter in fritto misto is so light, you only need a few extra ingredients beyond the vegetables in this recipe. For the batter, grab flour, salt, an egg yolk, and a light beer. While there are many types of beer you can use for beer batters, this recipe works best with a light, preferably Italian, lager like Peroni. From there, gather the vegetables for frying: You'll need yellow squash and zucchini, asparagus, spring onions or scallions, and squash blossoms (your best bet for these is growing them yourself or visiting a farmer's market early). Then, you just need lemon and flaky salt for serving and a sizeable amount of oil for frying.
Step 1: Heat the oil for frying
Heat the oil in a deep cast iron skillet or Dutch oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Dry the vegetables and toss with flour
Pat all the vegetables dry. Toss them in a large bowl with ½ cup flour and set aside.
Step 3: Combine the dry batter ingredients
In another large bowl, combine 1 ½ cups flour, salt, and the egg yolk. Stir until well combined.
Step 4: Whisk in the lager
Slowly add the lager, whisking until the consistency is like a thin pancake batter.
Step 5: Arrange the batter over ice
Fill a slightly larger bowl with ice water, then arrange the bowl with the batter into the bowl so that it stays chilled.
Step 6: Coat the vegetables in batter
Working in batches, shake the excess flour from the vegetables and coat them in batter.
Step 7: Fry the battered vegetables
Immediately add the vegetables to the hot oil, being careful not to crowd the pot. Fry until golden, turning as needed, about 4-5 minutes.
Step 8: Drain on paper towels
Remove and drain the vegetables on a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with the remaining batches.
Step 9: Sprinkle with flaky salt and serve
While hot, sprinkle with Maldon, then serve with lemon wedges.
What pairs well with vegetable fritto misto?
Beer-Battered Vegetable Fritto Misto Recipe
This light and crisp fritto misto is the perfect way to enjoy your garden's bounty (or farmer's market finds) in a crunchy, flavorful new way.
Ingredients
- 1 quart vegetable oil, for frying
- 6 spring onions (or scallions), trimmed and halved
- 1 cup asparagus, trimmed to 3-inch pieces
- 1 cup sliced zucchini
- 1 cup sliced yellow squash
- 5 squash blossoms
- 2 cups flour, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 large egg yolk
- 12 ounces Italian lager such as Peroni
- 1 tablespoon Maldon salt, for serving
- Lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
- Heat the oil in a deep cast iron skillet or Dutch oven to 375 F.
- Pat all the vegetables dry. Toss them in a large bowl with ½ cup flour and set aside.
- In another large bowl, combine 1 ½ cups flour, salt, and the egg yolk. Stir until well combined.
- Slowly add the lager, whisking until the consistency is like a thin pancake batter.
- Fill a slightly larger bowl with ice water, then arrange the bowl with the batter into the bowl so that it stays chilled.
- Working in batches, shake the excess flour from the vegetables and coat them in batter.
- Immediately add the vegetables to the hot oil, being careful not to crowd the pot. Fry until golden, turning as needed, about 4-5 minutes.
- Remove and drain the vegetables on a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with the remaining batches.
- While hot, sprinkle with Maldon, then serve with lemon wedges.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|534
|Total Fat
|31.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|45.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|55.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.0 g
|Total Sugars
|2.8 g
|Sodium
|704.2 mg
|Protein
|9.0 g
What sauces can I serve with fritto misto?
Like any fried food, fritto misto is even better with a dipping sauce. You might see it served in Italian-American restaurants with marinara sauce, a common pairing similar to that you might see with fried calamari. You may also see it served with tartar sauce, which is a common pairing for fried fish in general. With fritto misto, though, the light batter and soft vegetables benefit from lighter, more flavorful sauces, so you can be a little more creative when serving fritto misto at home.
My favorite sauce to pair with fritto misto is a tangy aioli made with plenty of lemon, garlic, some dill, and a splash of pickle juice or relish, which keeps the dish summery and light while complementing the crisp batter and vegetables. For something spicier, you can also blend Calabrian chiles into mayonnaise for an Italian version of chipotle mayo, which will be tangy, spicy, and creamy. For super-flavorful options, you can also pair the fritto misto with basil and tarragon pesto or sun-dried tomato aioli, which can be made from scratch or store-bought.
How do I keep beer batter from falling off when frying?
Frying anything in a batter can be tricky. Beer batter in particular, while an excellent way to add flavor and air to fried breadings, is sometimes not the best choice for fried foods. In the case of vegetable fritto misto, it can work beautifully, but you need to know a few helpful things to ensure success. If you add your vegetables to the oil and the batter seems to dissolve, it isn't the fault of the batter, but rather the oil and its temperature. If your oil isn't hot enough, the batter will wash right off before it gets a chance to begin frying. To solve this, make sure your oil is hot before adding the vegetables. The best way to test this is to use a small, battered vegetable. Add the vegetable to the oil, and if it floats while bubbling and browning rapidly, the oil is ready. If it sinks and has few bubbles, give the oil another few minutes.
Another reason your batter may be sliding off the vegetables could be due to your dredging technique. If you get antsy and prep the battered vegetables ahead of frying by putting them on a sheet tray or wire rack, the batter may sit too long on the vegetables, causing them to contain excess moisture or for the batter to drip away. Try dredging the vegetables only when you are ready to add them to the oil, and you should find that the batter adheres to the vegetables far better.