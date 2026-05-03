As a food blogger who has been to Barcelona many times, my attempt at nailing "the best" version of classic patatas bravas spread across a few areas: the potatoes themselves, cooking method, and the sauces. For the potatoes, we tested out potatoes large and small, red, white, and yellow, creamy and crunchy. We found that the best for the dish are yellow, preferably creamy, and ideally small potatoes, in that order of importance. This achieved the best texture both for a tender inside and for the crispiest exterior. We also loved quartering the small potatoes because each piece could be eaten in one bite. As for how they're cooked, the answer to that was classic: blanching and then frying in oil was the best approach.

For the sauces, we went fairly traditional with the raw yolk alioli and the pimentón, or smoked paprika, sauce. Where we deviated was the green sauce. Having tried plenty of patatas bravas that simply added a few leaves of parsley, and then a few select recipes that turned the parsley into a zesty, tangy sauce, we greatly preferred the latter. For our best classic variation, we knew we had to offer a version of parsley sauce that would lift up the entire dish. The resulting dish is a creamy, spicy, and tangy nod to the original.

Our best classic patatas bravas recipe transforms the essential Spanish tapas dish into a dish any home cook can whip up in their own kitchen. All you need is a bit of attention to detail.