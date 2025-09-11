Don't Throw Out That Extra Aquafaba — Use It In Your Hummus For The Fluffiest Texture

If you like to make your hummus from canned chickpeas, it may be tempting to rinse them straight from the can before dumping them into a food processor. But if you want that hummus to be creamy and fluffy, it's really important that you don't throw out the aquafaba.

What is aquafaba? It's that slimy, thick liquid found in canned chickpeas. While you may think it belongs in the trash or rinsed down the drain, it absolutely does not. Aquafaba has many great uses, including acting as an egg substitute for vegan dishes because of its similarity to egg whites.

However, when making hummus, aquafaba is often thrown out when it should be saved and used to elevate the texture of the nutrient-rich dip. It doesn't take much aquafaba to turn your hummus into a texture dream. Just use a little bit to wet the food processor blades before tossing in the other ingredients, and the end result will be even better than before.