A Chef Explains Why Canned Chickpeas Are Not Ideal For Making Hummus

Hummus is a velvety, smooth dip made from cooked chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans) originating in the Levant. It's a delightful treat for dipping everything from pita bread to carrots and other vegetables in, but not all hummus is made the same.

It turns out that where you get the beans matters, whether they be dry or canned chickpeas. Starting from dry chickpeas will result in a better dip, according to Peck Slip Social chef Taylor Miller. "Although making hummus with canned chickpeas does taste good," she explains, "for me personally it's just not authentic or true to the way it's traditionally made."

The reason Miller believes using canned chickpeas is a mistake is simple. "The consistency comes out a little bit grainy and not as smooth after the hummus is made in comparison to using dried chickpeas cooked beforehand," she continues. "Canned chickpeas are fine to use, but I prefer dried chickpeas unless I'm in a hurry. Also, canned chickpeas are made with salt added unlike with dried chickpeas prepared at home, where you can add as much or as little salt and other flavors as needed."