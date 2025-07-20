A Chef Explains Why Canned Chickpeas Are Not Ideal For Making Hummus
Hummus is a velvety, smooth dip made from cooked chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans) originating in the Levant. It's a delightful treat for dipping everything from pita bread to carrots and other vegetables in, but not all hummus is made the same.
It turns out that where you get the beans matters, whether they be dry or canned chickpeas. Starting from dry chickpeas will result in a better dip, according to Peck Slip Social chef Taylor Miller. "Although making hummus with canned chickpeas does taste good," she explains, "for me personally it's just not authentic or true to the way it's traditionally made."
The reason Miller believes using canned chickpeas is a mistake is simple. "The consistency comes out a little bit grainy and not as smooth after the hummus is made in comparison to using dried chickpeas cooked beforehand," she continues. "Canned chickpeas are fine to use, but I prefer dried chickpeas unless I'm in a hurry. Also, canned chickpeas are made with salt added unlike with dried chickpeas prepared at home, where you can add as much or as little salt and other flavors as needed."
How to elevate hummus when using canned chickpeas
There is a way to use canned chickpeas and still make a pretty good batch of hummus. So if you're dealing with a time crunch and can't start with dried chickpeas, try this out instead. The trick is to cook the canned chickpeas rather than just dumping them in the food processor straight from the can. When preparing hummus with canned chickpeas, it feels natural to use them straight from the can because they're already precooked. But even though they're cooked, canned chickpeas can still be too firm to blend up as creamy as dried chickpeas that you prepare yourself.
The way to fix that is to cook the canned chickpeas for a bit longer, allowing them to get softer and easier to mash. This method also helps with the amount of salt in them, as adding water to boil them and draining it off will also remove some of it and make room to add your own seasonings, giving you more control over the finished product.