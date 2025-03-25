12 Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Homemade Hummus

As someone with Middle Eastern heritage, I've witnessed how hummus has gone from the humble (and mostly unknown) chickpea dip my family made growing up to becoming a household name worldwide. Its popularity is a testament to how tasty hummus is. Still, it's also quite strange to see it as something fancy or expensive — not to mention seeing all the wacky and sometimes ghastly takes on the market (I'm looking at you, chocolate hummus). To me, it's always been an ordinary and super affordable food that any household could make, and it's pretty nifty that hummus can feed many, given that it's completely plant-based.

As a recipe developer who had the privilege of learning to perfect hummus in my family home from a young age, I've always tried to advise people on easy ways of making it and have even taught classes about it. This is because it's almost always better to make it at home than spend a pretty penny on a small tub of store-bought, mostly mediocre hummus. There's nothing better than dipping some bread into some freshly made, homemade hummus that isn't full of unnecessary salt, stabilizers, and preservatives. You can even adjust the acid and seasonings to your taste and get that fluffy, creamy texture. While making the perfect hummus is relatively stress-free and simple, there are some common pitfalls that are best avoided. These are some of the biggest mistakes you're making with homemade hummus.