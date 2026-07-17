Passion Fruit Sangria Recipe

Frozen passion fruit is more accessible if you don't live in a tropical or subtropical region, provided that stores near you keep it in stock. You can find the Pitaya foods brand in many grocery stores in the United States, although it can be more expensive than other kinds of frozen fruit. I recommend frozen or fresh passion fruit for the best flavor. If that's not accessible, you can sub passion fruit juice, either 100% juice or a blend. Blends will be sweeter and have less of a pure flavor, so check the taste before adding any sugar.

If you're able to find fresh passion fruit and would prefer to use that, you'll need to do a little extra prep work before proceeding with the recipe. First, slice the fruit in half and spoon out the seeds and flesh. Place both the seeds and flesh in a food processor and pulse until the seeds separate from the pulp. Then pour the mixture through a sieve (catch the juice in a container below) to strain out the seeds. Use a spoon or your fingers to press and move the seeds on the sieve to get all the juice. You can also blend the frozen cubes in a blender or food processor at the start of this recipe if you don't want to wait for them to defrost. You don't need to discard the seeds, as they are edible and you can enjoy them on their own or use them for a different purpose.